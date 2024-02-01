Isha Malviya has been one of the most talked about contestants in Bigg Boss Season 17. Her relationship with ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel became the talk of the town. She formed a close bond with many contestants during her stint, but her journey ended before reaching the finale week. Today, Isha was spotted in the city and had a brief conversation with the paparazzi.

Isha Malviya talks about upcoming opportunities:

A few hours ago, Bigg Boss 17 fame Isha Malviya was spotted in the city and looked stunning in a beige bralette crop top that featured silver stripes. She paired her crop top with a white skirt that featured a silver crisscross strap at the waist. She styled her outfit with a diamond-studded jewelry set and looked gorgeous.

While interacting with a paparazzi, someone asked Isha about her future professional plans. Replying to this, Isha Malviya said, "Career ko bohot saari opportunities hai abhi. Let's see ki kitni opportunities mei grab kar sakti hu. Aap log aise hi pyaar karte raho aur dua karo muje acha acha kaam mile jaldi se (About career, I have many opportunities lined up. Let's see how many opportunities I can grab. Keep loving me and pray for me that I get good work)."

Watch Isha Malviya's video here-

Isha Malviya reacts to Munawar Faruqui's win:

When a paparazzi asked Isha Malviya whether she had met Munawar Faruqui, the actress replied, "I haven't met Munawar yet. He has been so busy since he won. I saw there was too much crowd in Dongri, and it was fully jammed. So I am sure Munawar is busy with his own things so much that he must have not got time now."

A paparazzi also informed Isha that Munawar mentioned Abhishek Kumar during his meet-up with his fans in Dongri. However, Isha disclosed that she has not seen any video related to this.

More about Isha Malviya's journey in Bigg Boss 17:

During her stint in Bigg Boss 17, Isha Malviya formed a close bond with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Her relationship with ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar was one of the major highlights of the season. Also, Isha and Samarth Jurel's romance grabbed the spotlight on the show.

