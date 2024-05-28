Jigna Vora rose to fame via her stint on Bigg Boss 17, where she developed acquaintances with Munawar Faruqui, Rinku Dhawan, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek Kumar. Although she comes from a non-acting background, she captured the hearts of the audiences with her lively outlook on life.

Recently, in an exclusive chat with Times Now/ Telly Talk, when Jigna Vora was asked about her views on her friend Munawar Faruqui’s second marriage, she claimed to be clueless.

Jigna Vora’s reaction to Munawar’s second marriage

Jigna Vora was completely taken aback when she found out about Munwar Faruqui's recent marriage to the famous makeup artist, Mehzabeen Coatwala. She mentioned that she had no clue about the event and only found out about it through the media. Adding more details, she stated, “I personally have no idea about Munawar getting married. I am also hearing from the media.”

However, Jigna couldn’t stop herself from extending her heartwarming wishes to her dear friend on this occasion. She stated, “If he has gotten married, I am very happy for him. Everyone has a right to be happy in life. God bless the newlywed couple.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Previously, the Bigg Boss 17 contestant Rinku Dhawan also highlighted that she is happy about learning that Munawar got married again. Although she claimed that she had not yet talked to Farqui about it.

Advertisement

A few days back Hina Khan dropped a picture on her Instagram story in traditional attire, along with a wedding song in the backdrop, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai.

More about Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui is a stand-up comedian, who managed a spot for himself in Salman Khan’s biggest controversial show Bigg Boss 17. Throughout the season he was seen avoiding the fights. Apart from that he shared a strong bond of brotherhood with Abhishek Kumar.

He hit the headlines when Ayesha Khan entered the house and accused the comedian of double-timing her along with Nazila Sitaishi. This revelation marked a drastic turning point in his journey, due to which he had to face blacklash from the audience. Nevertheless, he emerged victorious in the end.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 fame Aishwarya Sharma channels Heeramandi’s Bibbojaan in new video; husband Neil Bhatt REACTS