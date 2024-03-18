Bigg Boss 17 concluded months ago but the contestants of the show continue to grab the media attention. One of the most controversial contestants on the show has been Anurag Dobhal. Dobhal has been unapologetically calling out the show and makers for partiality and discrimination. Even after his exit, he gave explosive interviews, allegedly exposing the makers. The YouTuber is now at a happy space and is living his life to the fullest. Recently, Dobhal who belongs to Uttarakhand, visited Mumbai and met one of his few friends from the show Mannara Chopra.

Mannara Chopra and Anurag Dobhal reminisce Bigg Boss 17 days

Anurag recorded a vlog wherein he reunited with Bigg Boss 17's co-contestant and friend Mannara Chopra. In the vlog, Dobhal mentioned that he visited Mumbai for work purposes and decided to meet Chopra at her house. He mentioned that he couldn't wait to eat home-cooked food. He called up Mannara and told her to cook food, however, the Zid actress revealed that she hasn't been cooking post Bigg Boss leaving Dobhal disappointed.

Have a look at Anurag Dobhal's reunion with Khanzaadi here:

Anurag Dobhal visits Mannara Chopra's house

Anurag Dobhal reached Mannara's house in late evening and the duo warmly met each other. They shared a hug and recalled their Bigg Boss days. Anurag teased Mannara on her viral 'Chai' reel while she gave a sassy comeback to the YouTuber. Later, Dobhal also spoke to Chopra's mother and asked her about her daughter's journey in the show. Mannara's mother told him that when she saw her daughter cooking on the show, she felt that she (Mannara) would continue with the same after the show as well. However, that's not the case as she hasn't been to the kitchen ever since the show got over. Mannara revealed that it was only for him that she went to the kitchen to serve him food.

Furthermore, towards the end of their meeting, the duo promised to meet the next day and party. Anurag playfully teased her about her friends and she replied stating that she is friends with everyone.

Anurag Dobhal and Mannara Chopra in Bigg Boss 17

Anurag Dobhal and Mannara Chopra connected pretty well in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17. From day one, they became friends. While they faced a lot of ups and downs in their relationship, they sorted things out every time. Dobhal was evicted following the votes by housemates. While the maximum votes were against him, Mannara fulfilled her duties as a friend to not vote him vote. While leaving the house, Anurag sent a message to Mannara asking her to be strong.

Anurag Dobhal post eviction from Bigg Boss 17

Anurag Dobhal revealed in many instances how the makers of the show deliberately humiliated him and put him down. He mentioned how he was made to do sit-ups and apologize to Bigg Boss while all the contestants watched him during the Walk of Shame task, which was edited out of the episode.

In a podcast with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Anurag revealed having a difficult time even after the show as the makers didn't let him use his phone for two long days.

Mannara Chopra in Bigg Boss 17

Mannara Chopra's friendship with Munawar Faruqui was the talk of the town. Her love-hate relationship with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain also garnered her a lot of attention. She was often accused of using her friendship with Vicky against her cold war with Ankita. Mannara reached the top 3 positions and secured the second runner-up spot.

