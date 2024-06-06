Mannara Chopra has been in the spotlight after her stint in the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17. The actress is a well-known celebrity in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. She is also the cousin sister of Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra. Yesterday, Mannara's mother Kamini Chopra celebrated her birthday. On this special day, Priyanka made sure to wish her 'bua' aunt and penned a sweet message for her.

Mannara Chopra thanks sister Priyanka Chopra:

Mannara Chopra took to her Instagram and thanked her elder sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas for wishing her mother on her birthday. Mannara reposted Priyanka's story on her Instagram and wrote, "Coz my sister is the sweetest @priyankachopra Thankyou for making mommy's day even more special @kaminichoprahanda."

Take a look at Mannara Chopra's message for Priyanka Chopra:

For the uninformed, on May 7, Priyanka Chopra took to social media to extend heartfelt birthday wishes to both Parineeti's dad, Pawan Chopra, and Mannara's mom, Kamini Chopra Handa. Accompanied by beautiful pictures, she also penned heartfelt notes.

Wishing Kamini Chopra Handa, the actress wrote, "Happy Birthday Baboo bua @kaminichoprahanda. Here's to celebrating you today. Love you."

For the unversed, during a recent visit to India, Priyanka joined her family for Holi festivities and also marked Mannara Chopra’s birthday with a joyful bash.

Speaking about her work life, Priyanka is busy filming The Bluff in Australia. She is also accompanied by her daughter Malti Marie Jonas. With Chopra, The Bluff features a stellar cast including Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and more.

About Mannara Chopra

Mannara Chopra is riding high on success after her stint in Bigg Boss 17. She starred in a music video titled Saanware, with Bigg Boss 17 first runner-up, Abhishek Kumar. As Chopra is busy with her work commitments, similarly, many Bigg Boss 17 contestants are caught up with their professional lives.

It was rumored that Mannara Chopra would be seen as a contestant in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Reports suggested that Mannara would replace Samarth Jurel after he backed out due to a leg injury. Mannara was reported to be a wild card contestant on the show. However, there is no confirmation about the same.

