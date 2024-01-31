Bigg Boss 17’s Mannara Chopra nails all-white trend in one-shoulder long dress and stiletto pumps; WATCH

Mannara Chopra carved a place in people’s hearts with her memorable stint in Bigg Boss 17. Her unfiltered personality and bond with Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui earned her the love and support of the fans. She ended up in the top 5 finalists and secured the second runner-up position.

While inside the house, Mannara Chopra never failed to turn heads with her strong fashion game. And now, outside the BB house, she continues to stun fans with her outfits.

Mannara Chopra’s recent appearance in an all-white outfit

In her most recent appearance, the gorgeous Mannara Chopra turned heads as she stepped out in a stunning all-white ensemble that effortlessly blended casual comfort with timeless elegance. The Bigg Boss 17 finalist opted for a chic, breezy white, one-shoulder, long cotton dress. The dress, a perfect balance of simplicity and sophistication, featured cutouts near the abdomen on both sides, adding a touch of modern flair to the classic silhouette.

Check out Mannara Chopra’s look here:

Mannara adorned her wrists with carefully chosen accessories, donning a delicate white beaded bracelet on one arm and a sleek watch on the other. The subtle additions complemented the simplicity of her outfit, enhancing the overall appeal without overpowering the ensemble.

Choosing to keep her makeup simple, Mannara opted for a fresh and natural look, highlighting her radiant features. She kept her hair open. What truly stole the show was Mannara's choice of footwear – white stiletto pumps that added a dash of sophistication to the overall look. The heels turned the seemingly casual outfit into a fashion statement.

In this all-white ensemble, Mannara Chopra proved that elegance lies in simplicity. Her choice of outfit showcased a perfect blend of comfort and style, proving that sometimes, less is indeed more.

As the paps thronged Mannara, she interacted with them. The actress posed for them and also thanked them for their unwavering love and support.

Yesterday, the actress shared a clip that showed her enjoying dinner with her family for the first time after stepping out of the Bigg Boss 17 house.

