Bigg Boss 17’s Mannara Chopra reveals her plans to meet sisters Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra

Mannara Chopra has managed to win millions of hearts with her stint on Bigg Boss 17. She played the game well and emerged as second runner-up on the show. After coming out of the house, the actress is receiving a lot of love from her ardent fans. Besides her fans and immediate family, Mannara’s cousin sister Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her mother Madhu Chopra were supporting her when she was locked inside the BB17 house. In a recent chat with Etimes, she opened up on her plans to meet sisters Priyanka and Parineeti.

Mannara Chopra reveals about Chopra sisters' reunion

During her stay inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, Mannara Chopra got active support from Priyanka Chopra and her mother Madhu. While Priyanka posted a picture with her on Instagram story along with an encouraging message, Madhu Chopra made a vote appeal for Mannara before the finale.

Speaking about meeting sisters Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra, the actress said that she is definitely looking forward to it. She stated, “I have just come out of the Bigg Boss 17 house and got busy with my work. I shot for a music video in Chandigarh as everyone knows and recently returned from there. I’ll be traveling out of Mumbai again. But Priyanka everybody knows that she stays in LA and whenever she is in India we will definitely catch and you all will see us together.”

Take a look at Mannara Chopra’s latest Instagram post:

Mannara Chopra’s professional front

Mannara Chopra has earned a reputed name in the South film industry. She works predominantly in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films. The actress made her Hindi film debut with Vivek Agnohotri’s erotic thriller Zid. However, it didn’t do well at the box office.

Mannara catapulted to fame after appearing on the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17.

She has been flooded with work offers after the show. Currently, the actress is shooting for a music album with BB17 co-contestant, Abhishek Kumar. It is titled Saanware. Talking about her experience of working with Abhishek, Mannara said they laughed hard while shooting for the romantic scenes. However, there was a comfort level between them and so, the video came out beautiful.

