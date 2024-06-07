Bigg Boss 17's Mannara Chopra reveals how sister Priyanka Chopra inspires her; showers praises on Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

Mannara Chopra is a well-known personality in the entertainment industry and became a household name after her stint on the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17. In a recent interview, the actress went on to shower love on cousin Priyanka Chopra and expressed how she admires her elder sister for balancing her personal and professional life.

In the conversation, she even praised brother-in-law Nick Jonas and spoke about her niece Malti Marie.

Mannara Chopra reveals how Priyanka Chopra inspires her:

In a conversation with Hauterrfly, Mannara Chopra reveals being inspired by cousin Priyanka Chopra's ability to balance her personal and professional life. She expresses how Priyanka diligently dedicates her time to work, family, workout, and other aspects of her life. Mannara adds, "All these dimensions that she has covered are beautiful to watch."

Mannara Chopra continues praising Priyanka revealing how and what she learned from her elder sister. She says, "From her, I learned how to treat people, how I should find my own journey, build relationships, and make a relationship with myself." She mentions that Priyanka taught her how to be close to her family even while building new relationships.

For those who don't know, Priyanka was in India in March 2024. The Bigg Boss 17 fame shared how her sister made sure to spend time with her and their family. Mannara shares, "She was in India so she remembered that I was out from Bigg Boss and she wanted to make me feel special. We had Holi celebration with family and she was there. If there's a birthday party, she is there."

Mannara credits Priyanka for teaching her to 'never leave your family value'. She adds, "I have always taken my family as the top priority."

Mannara Chopra talks about Nick Jonas:

When asked if she wishes her partner to have qualities like her brother-in-law Nick Jonas, the actress says, "Jiju is a very talented person. He is very grounded. The understanding that they have as a couple is so beautiful to look at. They are blessed with a beautiful daughter (Malti Marie). Of course, we learn from our family and we welcome all the jijus which we are getting (smiles)."

On April 6, 2024, Mannara Chopra thanked her sister Priyanka for wishing her mom Kamini Chopra Handa on her birthday.

Workwise, Mannara Chopra emerged as the second runner-up of Bigg Boss Season 17. After this, she did a few music videos and has been in touch with her fans through social media.

