Although Bigg Boss 17 has wrapped itself, the finalists are still creating buzz as they bask in the immense love they are receiving from the audience. While Mannara Chopra was locked inside the controversial house, the actress faced several ups and downs.

But now, as she has come out and has won the hearts of millions of people, Mannara Chopra is being talked about everywhere on social media. The second runner-up of the season was recently spotted enjoying dinner with family members as she met them after a long time.

Mannara Chopra shares how Parineeti Chopra congratulated her

While talking to a media outlet, Mannara Chopra opened up about her equation with Parineeti Chopra. The Zid actress said, "Parineeti ka mujhe kal hi message aaya tha, itna lamba chauda message for congratulations jo ki iss white mobile ke andar hai (I had just received a message from Parineeti yesterday, such a long message for congratulations which is in this white mobile)."

She further added, "I wish her all the best and uski toh nayi journey hai life ki (It is the new journey of her life), and yeah, I wish her all the best."

For the unversed, Mannara Chopra is the cousin of renowned Bollywood actresses Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra's support for Mannara Chopra

Ahead of the Bigg Boss 17 finale, Baywatch actress Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to extend support to Mannara Chopra. The former uploaded her cousin's photo on her Instagram story, wishing her good luck.

The Bajirao Mastani star wrote, "Give it your best and forget about the rest. Carpe diem @memannara (red heart emoji) #BIGBOSS @kaminichoprahanda @mitalihandaofficial"

Have a look at the story here:

However, this was not the first time when Priyanka warmly wished Mannara during her time in the Bigg Boss 17 house. She extended best wishes to the Zid fame when she was all ready to appear on the show as a contestant.

Sharing a throwback picture with her on social media, the Dostana actress wrote, "Throwback to little Mannara Chopra. @memannara Good luck little one (red heart, folded hands and flexed biceps emojis)."

Here's the story:

Mannara Chopra in Bigg Boss 17

Owing to her friendship with Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra created many headlines. Their dynamics formed one of the most discussed highlights for the audience. She was often called 'desperate' by fellow inmates. They also felt that she sought attention most of the time. However, the two arrived on cordial terms as the show neared towards the end.

Further, Mannara grabbed attention due to the rough patch she shared with Ankita Lokhande. The two often go into arguments wherein the Pavitra Rishta fame often commented how Mannara teased her by talking to Vicky Jain. Also, the actress formed a close bond with Arun Mashettey and Anurag Dobhal in the house.

Mannara Chopra became one of the Bigg Boss 17 finalists. However, after being evicted at the third spot, she was eliminated from the final race. Despite not winning the trophy, she has expressed her happiness and gratitude for reaching the finale and emerging as the second runner-up. She thanked her fans for supporting her and expressed her joy for being part of the show till the last day.

