Bigg Boss 17’s Mannara Chopra, Sunny Arya and Arun Mashetty reunite during TV show filming

Bigg Boss 17 garnered attention for its fun and drama. Following the conclusion of the show, Mannara Chopra, one of the finalists, reunited with ex-contestants including Sunny Arya, aka Tehelka, Arun Mashetty, and Samarth Jurel during the filming of a television show episode.

Mannara Chopra reunites with Sunny Arya and Arun Mashetty

Sunny Arya took to social media and shared a video with Mannara and Arun Mashetty, captioning it, “KOI CHAI PIYEGA (Anyone for tea).” They made a reel on the ‘Chai’ rap. Upon seeing Sunny, Mannara couldn’t contain her excitement and was visibly overjoyed. Much to her delight, Sunny pleasantly astonished her by presenting a 'gold chain,' claiming its worth Rs 40 lakh.

Mannara secured the position of the second runner-up in Bigg Boss 17, whereas Sunny faced eviction by the makers midway through the season due to his display of aggression. The former housemates are currently making headlines with consecutive media interactions and party appearances.

Upcoming Dance Deewane stint: All eyes on Bigg Boss 17 contestants

All the popular contestants of Bigg Boss 17 are soon going to be part of Colors' dance reality show, Dance Deewane. Recently, the makers shared the promo of the show, featuring Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Arun Mashetty, Tehelka, and Mannara Chopra.

About Mannara Chopra

Mannara Chopra has established a reputable presence in the South film industry, predominantly working in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films. Her Hindi film debut, Vivek Agnihotri's erotic thriller Zid, didn't perform well at the box office. However, Mannara gained significant fame after her participation in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17. Post the show, she received numerous work offers, and currently, she is engaged in shooting for a music album titled "Saanware" with her BB17 co-contestant, Abhishek Kumar. While discussing her experience working with Abhishek, Mannara mentioned that they shared hearty laughs during the shooting of romantic scenes. Amid the comfort level between them, the video turned out beautifully.