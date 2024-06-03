Munawar Faruqui has been grabbing headlines ever since he stepped into the controversial show Bigg Boss 17. While his personal life got exposed on national television, the comedian-rapper made extra efforts to keep his personal life out of public scrutiny. He tied the knot with a celebrity make-up artist Mehzabeen Coatwala. It was a close-knit affair and everyone is tight-lipped about the same.

However, now that the wedding is done, Munawar and Mehzabeen seem to have loosened a bit. Mehzabeen recently took to social media to share a sweet message for Munawar and he chose to reply to the same.

Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen's first social media exchange post-marriage

While Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala kept their relationship and wedding buzz under wraps, they seem to have mellowed down a bit. Mehzabeen posted an Instagram story from Munawar's last night's show and praised him. She wrote, "Proud of you @munawar.faruqui." She also used a loved-up emoji and a heart emoji.

Her song selection also spoke volumes of their romantic relationship. Munawar's wife chose the song Dekha Tenu in the background of the video. Munawar chose to repost the mention with a blue heart.

Take a look at Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala's social media exchange here:

More about Munawar and Mehzabeen's wedding

While the couple kept the news under wraps, it surely did get media attention and was leaked hours after their close-knit wedding. As per reports, their nikah happened on May 26, 2024. The couple is yet to announce their wedding officially, however, they've been giving hints about their union.

As the Bigg Boss 17 winner posted a birthday wish for his son Mikael, he was seen flaunting his wedding ring. Meanwhile, Mehzabeen has been posting pictures where her beautiful wedding mehndi can be spotted.

Reports suggest that Hina Khan apparently played cupid for the couple and even attended their close-knit wedding. She posted her well-dressed picture on May 26, 2024 (Munawar's wedding day) and used the song Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai in the background.

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed the face of Munawar Faruqui's wife along with an update that Mehzabeen has a 10-year-old daughter.