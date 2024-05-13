Munawar Faruqui is popularly known for his participation in the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17. With his strong gameplay, the comedian emerged as the winner of the show. His journey inside the show has been a rollercoaster ride since he faced a serious backlash from the audience for double dating Ayesha Khan and Nazila Sitashi.

Recently, Munawar’s ex Nazila turned 22 years old, for which she had a grand-themed party. Scroll down to see the pictures of how she celebrated her birthday.

Nazila Sitashi turned 22

Nazila Sitashi turned 22 years old today, on May 13, and she had a grand birthday bash on her birthday. Although everyone was expecting Munawar Faruqui to wish her on birthday, it didn’t happen.

On the occasion, the model hosted a birthday party with her female friends. The pictures featured her posing with a pink-colored cake and alongside her friends. For the party, she slayed in the white noodle sleeves mini-dress with pink flowers on it.

She wore a couple of funky American diamond rings on her fingers. She also decided to wear a golden wristwatch on her left hand and added a choker as a neckpiece.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “idk about you, but i’m definitely feeling 22.”

However, netizens took to the comment sections and expressed that Munawar and Nazila should get back together. One of the users wrote, “I wish dono mil jaye phir se perfect. Jodi lagti thi (I wish you both get back together, as you both looked perfect together).”

Nazila’s previous birthday with Munawar

Although, after her breakup with Bigg Boss 17's winner, Sitashi hasn’t deleted her cozy pictures from her previous birthday in 2022. She was seen in an intimate setting with her then-boyfriend, and the two of them were seen celebrating their love and Nazila’s birthday.

In these pictures, they were twinning in pink, and Faruqui presented her with a bouquet of red roses.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “Two celebrations in one.”

Munawar-Ayesha-Nazila controversy

Munawar entered Bigg Boss 17, and later, Ayesha Khan entered the house as a wildcard contestant, where she claimed that Munwar had been cheating on Nazila with her. This came as a shock to the whole world and deteriorated Munawar’s image to some extent.

After Sitashi came to know about him cheating on her, she officially broke up with him.

