Bigg Boss 17's Munawar Faruqui's wife Mehzabeen Coatwala proudly flaunts hubby's name in her mehndi design: SEE PIC

Munawar Faruqui has been grabbing eyeballs for his secret marriage. The comedian-rapper got married to celebrity make-up artist Mehzabeen Coatwala in a private ceremony. The duo is said to have met only a few months before taking the plunge. As Faruqui continues to keep the details of his wedding under wraps, he and his wife have been sharing subtle hints about their beautiful association.

Recently, Munawar's wife took to social media and shared pictures of the nail art for her special day. In the glimpses, one can notice her husband's name written in the mehndi design.

Munawar Faruqui's wife shares glimpses of her mehndi design

Munawar Faruqui's wife, Mehzabeen, took to social media to talk about the nail art she opted for her special day, and one could notice her husband's name written in Arabic. Coatwala proudly flaunted her husband's name on her mehndi design. Must say that the color of her mehndi came out to be quite dark, and as the belief goes, a woman with a darker heena means that she is loved immensely by her life partner.

Take a look at Munawar Faruqui's wife Mehzabeen Coatwala's mehndi design for her special day here:

Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala's secret wedding

As per reports, the Bigg Boss 17 winner and Mehzabeen Coatwala got married on May 26, 2024, in Mumbai. They kept all the details of their big day under wraps. Reports suggests that it was strictly a close-knit affair and the guests were not allowed to carry their mobile phones inside the venue of their wedding ceremony.

Reportedly, Hina Khan introduced Coatwala and Faruqui. She is also stated to have attended the couple's wedding.

As Pinkvilla exclusively reported, Coatwala is a divorcee and has a 10-year-old daughter. Meanwhile, Faruqui was also married before and has a son named Mikael.

