Bigg Boss 17's Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Orry and others reunite for Sunny Aryaa's birthday party

They say people don't make strong bonds on reality shows, but Bigg Boss 17's evicted contestants have proven this wrong. Tehelka aka Sunny Aryaa celebrated his birthday in Mumbai last night and almost all the evicted contestants attended the bash. Even the guest contestant on the show Orry attended the party.

Bigg Boss 17's contestants' reunion

On Sunny Aryaa's birthday, the YouTuber hosted a grand party which was attended by many celebrities. Evicted contestants like Jigna Vora, Khanzaadi, Rinku Dhawan, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, and Soniya Bhansal partied hard at Tehelka's birthday bash. The contestants buried the hatchet and hugged each other, letting bygones to be bygones. All the contestants rocked their party looks and appeared excited for their first reunion.

Have a look at the video from Tehelka's birthday party

Orry stole the show at Tehelka's party with his unique charm and signature pose for photos. Shiv Thakare was also there, showering praise on Tehelka's strong bond with Arun Mashettey, saying it warmed his heart.

Evicted contestants come out in support of Abhishek Kumar

In his conversation with the media, Tehelka aka Sunny Aryaa supported Abhishek Kumar in the recent fiasco wherein he was eliminated by Ankita Lokhande but was brought back after Salman Khan gave the contestants a perspective into the level of poking done against Abhishek.

The megastar revealed that Abhishek got a lot of support and love from the viewers for giving it back to the bully Samarth Jurel. Tehelka revealed he is supporting Abhishek and if he was provoked to that level he would have slapped the other person ten times.

Aishwarya Sharma also spoke about the level of poking against Abhishek Kumar and supported him in the controversy.

Check out the video here-

Tehelka's Eviction from Bigg Boss 17

Tehelka's eviction was announced after his rude behavior against Abhishek Kumar. After many warnings, Tehelka held Abhishek's collar which resulted in his eviction. While initially, Abhishek was demanding action against Tehelka, he mentioned that he didn't want him to be evicted from the house.

After Tehelka's eviction, everyone was shocked and emotional. Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mashettey pled to Bigg Boss to forgive him but in vain.

Recent eviction from the Bigg Boss 17 house

Last week, Ayesha Khan, Aoora, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Munawar Faruqui, and Arun Mashettey were all up for elimination. Unfortunately, Aoora, the K-pop sensation, was the one who got eliminated due to receiving fewer votes from the viewers.

What's in store for viewers of Bigg Boss 17

The upcoming week in Bigg Boss 17 will be filled with emotions and tears as the contestants will meet their family members after months. The promos of family members of celebrity contestants in the show are out and viewers are waiting excitedly for the family week to unfold soon.

Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, and Vicky Jain's mothers will enter the show while Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's sisters will visit the Bigg Boss 17 house. Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's father are also expected to be on the show in the family week.

Meanwhile, the audience will witness yet another massive fight between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

