As Valentine's Day is around the corner, love birds Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt headed for a vacation and were spotted by paparazzi as they left the town.

Love birds Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt need no introduction. After being a part of one of the most controversial TV reality shows, Bigg Boss 17, the duo is living it up and is often seen together partying with friends and spending time with each other. As Valentine's Day is around the corner, the couple headed for a quick vacation.

Neil Bhatt and his wife Aishwarya Sharma leave town for vacation

It is travel time for Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma ahead of Valentine's Day. The couple was spotted at the airport this afternoon as they posed together before leaving for a romantic getaway. When asked about the reason for travel, Neil revealed that since Valentine's Day is approaching, they're going on a quick trip together. Media asked Neil who would surprise whom among the two, Neil said, "Aapko kya lagta hai?" (What do you think?). Aishwarya added, "Hum aapko hi surprise de dege." (We might surprise you guys.)

Have a look at Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's video here-

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma never shy away from expressing their love and posting mushy pictures of each other on social media.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's love story

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma fell in love on the sets of the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. While they started dating each other soon after they began shooting, they kept the news under wraps until their families got together for a traditional ritual before the wedding.

The couple took the plunge in November 2022. Their wedding reception was a grand affair and was attended by the who's who of the TV industry. Bollywood superstar Rekha was also a part of the event. Rekha was initially associated with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as the narrator of the show. After exiting the show, Sharma participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as a contestant and qualified in the finale of the show.

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in Bigg Boss 17

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma took the difficult decision of being a part of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17. The couple had a rough start with them finding it difficult to adapt to the show. However, with time, they showcased their strong personalities and put their opinions across. One of the major highlights was Neil and Aishwarya breaking their friendship with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain as the couple locked horns on several occasions.

Salman Khan lashed out at Aishwarya Sharma

Neil and Aishwarya had a turbulent journey in the show and their relationship also went through the test of time. The host of the show Salman Khan called out Aishwarya Sharma for her temper and for taking her husband for granted. Sharma was also called out for her mocking behavior towards Neil Bhatt.

Neil and Aishwarya talked it out and were seen improvising after Salman Khan shared a piece of his advice with the couple. While Aishwarya got eliminated by then Captain Isha Malviya, Neil Bhatt followed suit and was evicted soon after that.

