While Bigg Boss 17 has concluded a few months ago, the buzz related to the contestants of the show still remains fresh. Bigg Boss 17 contestants still manage to garner the limelight and attention of the viewers.

Recently, when asked, Rinku Dhawan had reacted to Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's break-up which didn't go down well with Isha and she pointed out Dhawan's failed marriage and now, Rinku has taken to her social media handle to react to Isha's 'insensitive comment'.

Rinku Dhawan on Isha Malviya's statement on her failed marriage

In an interview, Isha Malviya reacted to Dhawan's comment on her breakup with Samarth Jurel and stated that she couldn't handle her own marriage. She said, "Wo unki khud ki marriage life mein successful nahi rahi hain. Mujhe yeh bolna nahi chahiye but agar wo itni gandi gandi baatein bol rahi hain. She has been divorced, unka khud ka divorce ho chuka hai aur aap 20 saal ke bachchon ko dekhne mein lage huye ho."

(Her marriage wasn't successful. I shouldn't say this but if she has said such filthy things, she has been divorced and she's concerned about 20-year-old kids.)

This statement of Isha Malviya resulted in Rinku Dhawan's angry reaction wherein she lashed out at her.

Take a look at the post shared by Rinku Dhawan on Instagram:

Rinku Dhawan's angry reaction

Rinku wrote a long post clarifying her words and mentioned that her statements were misconstrued. She wrote, "I did say you are ambitious and there is nothing wrong with that.. its your lives.. I don't want to interfere.. you'll are big enough to handle everything."

She added, "But the way you have spoken regarding my married life or my divorce, screams about your sensitivity and sensiblity..

"Really you need to grow up and get a hold of yourself... aisa na ho 8 months baad aapke baare koi aise insensitive statements aarahe ho. Wishing you good luck!"

For the uninitiated, Rinku Dhawan and Isha Malviya didn't share a good rapport in Bigg Boss 17 and were seen at loggerheads with each other. Looks like the baggage of the controversial house has been carried even outside the show.

Rinku Dhawan predicted Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's break-up

During her stint in Bigg Boss 17, Rinku Dhawan mentioned that Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's relationship wouldn't last for long and they'll break up soon after.

Not only Dhawan, but other contestants like Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui also believed that Isha-Samarth's relationship would end within months after the show. They even placed a bet on this topic.

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's breakup

There was a major buzz about Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya's breakup as the fans realized that they weren't following each other on social media. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Samarth Jurel confirmed his breakup with Isha Malviya and said, "Yes, we are not together anymore. Break up hogaya hai (We have broken up). I don't want to talk more about this. This is all I have to say."

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's love story

Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya met on the sets of Udaariyaan and instantly fell in love. However, they kept their relationship under wraps. Jurel entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wildcard contestant and announced his relationship with Malviya. She declined the same initially but accepted the relationship later.

