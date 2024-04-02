Bigg Boss 17’s Samarth Jurel drops PIC of himself hospitalized; later reveals it to be April Fool’s prank

Recently, Samarth Jurel posted a picture of himself hospitalized on his Instagram handle, which created a buzz about his health. This was followed by a lighthearted yet hilarious explanation for his hospitalization picture, which finally cleared the air and revealed that the actor was playing an April Fool's prank on his fans.

Why was Samarth Jurel hospitalized?

The Bigg Boss 17 contestant Samarth Jurel recently shared a picture of himself lying in a hospital bed, which literally shook netizens to the core. However, he later shared a video proving that he is absolutely doing well, and the hospitalization post was just a prank he played on his social media followers, which was later considered an April Fool's Day prank.

After sharing the picture of himself being hospitalized, Samarth shared a video of him vibing to an emotional song playing in the background while he was traveling. In the video, he seemed perfectly healthy and normal. Along with his reel, he left a note stating, "I'm good guys." The note came as a dose of relief for his fans and reminded them of his playful and humorous behavior.

Following that video, he shared another one where he talked about his health and the hospital situation. In the video, Samarth said, "Guys main theek hun thankyou so much. Thankyou so much for your messages. Wo actually, raid pad gayi thi to mujhe khidki se koodna pada tha and bas is gogal mujhe bachaya nahi to mera chehra sab pehchan jate ajkal to main photo bhi nhi le paya. Main gogal ko thankyou bolna chahunga ki goggal ne mujhe bacha liya. Thank you so much (Guys, I'm fine thank you so much for your messages. Actually, the raid happened, so I had to jump down from the window and just these goggles saved me, otherwise my face would have been recognized. Nowadays, I can't even get my picture clicked. I would like to thank the goggles which saved me. Thank you)."

More about Samarth Jurel

Samarth Jurel became an instant favorite among the viewers when he joined Bigg Boss 17 as a wildcard contestant. His entry into the show brought a lot of excitement, especially when Isha Malviya confessed that she had been dating him for some time. This revelation left Abhishek Kumar heartbroken, as he and Isha were previously in a relationship. However, it was not just the love triangle that captivated the audience. Samarth's talent and humorous antics kept everyone hooked to their screens.

