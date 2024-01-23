Bigg Boss 17’s Samarth Jurel reveals Vicky Jain didn’t bath for 4 days and wore same clothes

Samarth Jurel was evicted from the Bigg Boss 17 house a few days ago. While he was locked inside the house with other housemates, the actor turned out to be a hot potato owing to his friction with Abhishek Kumar.

Most recently, he sat down for a podcast hosted by the dynamic duo Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh. During the conversation, Samarth had a candid thing to share about Vicky Jain.

Samarth Jurel shares Vicky Jain did not bath

Samarth Jurel opened up about various aspects related to his life during the Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh’s podcast. However, when Bharti asked who did not take a bath, the actor mentioned Vicky Jain. Samarth said, “He did not bathe for about 3 to 4 days. Once he created a record as after the Weekend Ka Vaar, he wore the same set of clothes for three days.”

Further, she asked him, “Does he (Vicky Jain) really have branded clothes?.” Samarth seemingly agreed. Meanwhile, Haarsh commented, “Shauk hai, shaukeen aadmi hain. Bas nahane ka shauk nahi hai (It's his hobby. He is a hobbyist but he doesn't like taking baths).” Continuing the conversation, the Udaariyaan actor mentioned Ankita Lokhande taking baths regularly and having many clothes with her in the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Samarth explained, “Humare ghar mein jitne kapde hain na, Ankita ji ke akele ke kapde hain. Ab unki bhi galti nahi hai ki ek baar Isha ne bhi bol diya tha ki yeh ache se saaf safai nahi rakhti. Lekin itne container ki hum sabke aa jaayenge. Abhishek, Isha, mere, Mannara, sabke kapde (Ankita alone has as many clothes as there are in the house. It is not her fault that Isha pointed out to her for not maintaining cleanliness. But she has lots of containers that can be used to keep mine, Abhishek, Isha, and Mannara's clothes collectively).”

Listening to his reply, Haarsh Limbachiyaa asked Samarth Jurel if it was true that Ankita Lokhande took 200 clothes with her to Bigg Boss 17. He agreed and stated she has more than the above-mentioned number of apparels. The actor shared, “She already took 200 clothes with her and also received outfits from outside.”

