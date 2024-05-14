Heeramandi has become the talk of the town. While the series was dominated by Bollywood veterans, almost all the supporting characters and actors have been gaining praise and accolades for their stints.

One such prominent character was that of Nawab Zorawar played by Shekhar Suman. In a recent meet-up, Bigg Boss 17 fame Vicky Jain got the opportunity to connect with Suman and he shared his experience on Instagram.

Vicky Jain on meeting Shekhar Suman

Vicky Jain shared a picture with the Heeramandi actor Shekhar Suman and wrote a warm caption mentioning how he felt an instant connection with the Dekh Bhai Dekh actor. He wrote, "You meet someone and instantly click with them. @shekhusuman sir it was the same with you."

While Shekhar Suman was dressed in a royal avatar, Vicky met him wearing his casual outfit.

Checkout Vicky Jain's post for Shekhar Suman here:

More about Shekhar Suman in Heeramandi

Shekhar Suman played one of the most powerful Nawab Zorawar in Heeramandi. His character was paired opposite Mallikajaan aka Manisha Koirala. It was Zorawar who brought evidence against Fareedan (Sonakshi Sinha) and handed them over to Mallikajaan so that she could blackmail her into stopping the re-opening of Rehan's murder case.

Zorawar was also influential in stopping Nawabs from visiting Heeramandi. The project also featured popular actors like Aditi Rao Hydari, Farida Jalal, Richa Chadha Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal among others.

More about Vicky Jain

Vicky Jain garnered the limelight by marrying Television's popular actress Ankita Lokahnde. The duo participated in Bigg Boss 17 and were quite talked about for their stint on the show. Their fight garnered a lot of footage in the show. However, both Vicky and Ankita stood strong against the test of time.

While Ankita Lokhande finished the show as the third runner-up, Vicky Jain was eliminated in sixth position.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Will Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Leela Bhansali collaborate for full-fledged movie? Heeramandi actress spills beans