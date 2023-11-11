Bigg Boss 17:Salman Khan calls out Aishwarya Sharma for her behavior towards husband Neil Bhatt

It’s Saturday and the much-anticipated Weekend Ka Vaar is here. Bigg Boss 17 viewers have a lot to look forward to this weekend, and now to stir things up, a promo has been released. It shows host Salman Khan slamming Aishwarya Sharma for disrespecting her husband, co-contestant Neil Bhatt. He also hints at how things will unfold shortly.

Salman Khan scolds Aishwarya Sharma for disrespecting her husband Neil Bhatt

A few hours back, the official social media page of the channel shared the promo. It shows Salman Khan lecturing Aishwarya Sharma over her treatment of her husband Neil Bhatt.

He imitates Aishwarya, and says, “aye chal, tu chal (get lost).” He further says, “Aishwarya jo disrespect Neil ke saath karti hain, (the way Aishwarya disrespects Neil)… that is not okay. I know where you guys are heading and this is the formula for disaster.” Aishwarya looks at Neil without any expression.

Watch the promo from Weekend Ka Vaar here:

He further says, “Aap inko us mukaam pe leke jana chah rahi ho, ek din ye phatega (you are making him reach a point when he will explode)” and screams loudly “aye”, hinting at how Neil may react soon. Salman Khan’s loud scream leaves Mannara Chopra and Isha Malviya shocked as they flinch.

The caption for the promo reads, “Aishwarya ka Neil ki taraf bartaav dekh kar Salman ne di usse warning.”

Reaction of viewers

Netizens took to social media to share their opinions and most of them agreed with the host. They believe that Aishwarya Sharma needed a reality check.

One user wrote, “I totally agree with Salman sir.!” Another commented, “Thank god he took right stand this time. Neil don’t deserve such treatment he’s such a gentleman.” "Very nice salman sir… she deserves this.” “Reality check jaroori tha uske liye ...… Disrespect se baat karti hai," reads another comment.

Check out some of the comments here:

Bigg Boss 17 airs on Colors TV at 10 pm between Monday and Friday and at 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday. Viewers can also watch the episodes on JioCinema.

