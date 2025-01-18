Bigg Boss 18: Ahead of Grand Finale, Kishwer Merchant says THESE contestants will be in top 3

We are only a day away from the much anticipated Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale. Viewers are eagerly waiting to see who lifts the coveted trophy. Ahead of the big day, actress Kishwer Merchant who is also a former Bigg Boss 9 contestant shared the names of the top three contestants that she feels will reach the top. Can you guess the names?

According to Kishwer Merchant, who has been actively following the ongoing season of Bigg Boss, Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, and Chum Darang will be in the top three. Clarifying why, the actress wrote, “On the basis of the journeys, I think top 3 would be Avinash, Karan and Chum.”

Read Kishwer Merchant’s tweet here:

Kishwer has been following the ongoing season of the Salman Khan-hosted show closely and sharing her thoughts on X. On several occasions, she has called out Avinash Mishra for his double standards and arrogance. In one of her tweets, she even mentioned that Avinash and Eisha are so arrogant because they know Bigg Boss is on their side. Going by her tweets, it seems she is rooting for Karan and Chum.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18, the finalists were shown their journey videos which made them emotional. For the uninitiated, the top six finalists are Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, and Rajat Dalal. Just a few days before the Grand Finale, Shilpa Shirodkar was eliminated. And previously, Shrutika Arjun was eliminated in a mid-week eviction.

The Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale is scheduled for January 19, Sunday, at 9:30 PM on JioCinema and Colors TV. Eliminated contestants including Chaahat Pandey and Shilpa Shirodkar, among others, will perform on the Grand Finale night.

