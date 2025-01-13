Bigg Boss 18: Amid divorce rumors with Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal gears up for 'new challenges'; praises Salman Khan

Yuzvendra Chahal, the Indian cricketer, is currently in the news for his troubled married life with choreographer Dhanashree Verma. Amidst this, Yuzi is prepping for IPL, and he recently appeared on India's popular reality show, Bigg Boss 18, along with Shashank Singh and Shreyas Iyer. The Punjab Kings players had fun interacting with host Salman Khan and the contestants. Not only this, Shreyas Iyer was announced as the captain of the Punjab Kings on the show's platform.

After appearing on Bigg Boss 18 and meeting Salman Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal shared a few snaps from his meeting with the Sikander actor. In these snaps, Yuzvendra, Shashank, and Shreyas are candidly captured with Salman. Sharing this post, Chahal praised Salman for making their captain announcement special and mentioned how he has been gearing up for IPL and 'new goals, new challenges.'

Sharing this post, Yuzvendra Chahal wrote, "What a phenomenal start to the Punjab Kings' 2025 campaign! Kicking things off with Salman Bhai made it even more special. Here's to new goals, new challenges, and an unforgettable season ahead. We're ready!"

Take a look at Yuzvendra Chahal's post:

After Shreyas Iyer was announced as the captain of the Punjab Kings on the Bigg Boss 18 stage by Salman, the cricketers then entered the house. After entering the house, the cricketers even played a match with the boys of Bigg Boss 18 - Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, and Rajat Dalal. Meanwhile, Avinash Mishra channeled his inner artist and mimicked several Bollywood celebrities hilariously while doing commentary on this quick match.

Coming back to Yuzvendra Chahal, the Indian cricketer is married to Dhanashree Verma, a choreographer who was also a participant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. Dhanashree and Yuzvendra got married on December 22, 2020. Soon, their martial life hit rock bottom, becoming a public spectacle. As of now, the estranged couple is in the news for their divorce rumors.

