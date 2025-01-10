Bigg Boss 18: Amid divorce speculations with Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal gets clicked on sets with THESE two Indian cricketers; WATCH
Ahead of Bigg Boss 18 weekend ka vaar episode, Yuzvendra Chahal gets clicked on the sets of Salman Khan's show along with his two Indian cricketer friends.
Entertainment Alert! Bigg Boss 18's Weekend Ka Vaar episode is set to get spicier as Salman Khan will be joined by some exciting celebrity guests. This time, it's not actors but three Indian cricketers who will join the host on the stage of the show and interact with the contestants of Bigg Boss 18. As the cricketers arrived on set to shoot for the episode, the media captured them together, showcasing their strong bromance!
A few minutes ago, Yuzvendra Chahal was spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss 18. Amid divorce speculations with Dhanashree Verma, the Indian cricketer arrived to shoot for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Salman Khan's show. Yuzvendra donned an all-black outfit paired with a white jacket.
Alongside Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh were also seen on the sets of the show. Their bromance was at its peak as Yuzvendra, Shreyas, and Shashank were all smiles while posing for the paparazzi.
Watch Yuzvendra Chahal, Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh's video here-
For the uninformed, Yuzvendra Chahal has been in the news for his personal life. The actor's troubled married life with his wife Dhanashree Verma has grabbed eyeballs. Dhanashree and Yuzvendra got married on December 22, 2020. However, rumors about their separation began after the Indian cricketer deleted all posts with Dhanashree from his social media.
Yuzi and Dhanashree have posted their statements indicating all is not well in paradise. While both have been tight-lipped about the reason for their separation, the netizens have shared their various speculations on the internet.
Speaking about Bigg Boss 18, the show is just nine days away from its grand finale episode. The contestants locked inside the Bigg Boss house are Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, Shrutika Arjun, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal and Chaahat Pandey. Bigg Boss 18 grand finale episode will air on January 19.
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 Eviction Poll Result: Among Chaahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal, and Shrutika Arjun, audience wants THIS contestant eliminated