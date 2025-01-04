Bigg Boss 18: Are Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh dating? Former releases video

Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot has finally addressed speculations of being in a relationship with Bigg Boss 18 contestant Eisha Singh. Their linkup rumors began after Eisha and Shalin were working on a show titled Bekaboo. In a recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18, Salman Khan teased Eisha by mentioning Shalin's name, and since then rumors have been rife that they are in a relationship. However, Shalin has finally reacted to these rumors strongly in his new video.

Taking to his Instagram account, Shalin Bhanot uploaded a video of his statement about his relationship status with Eisha Singh. He said, "Hi guys, a lot of messages have been pouring in. Bohot log bohot kuch bol rahe hai, mai sirf itna hi kehna chahunga ki aap log mere baare mei baat karte hai muje koi problem nahi hai. Muje acha lagta hai. (Many people are saying a lot of things. I just want to say that you can talk about me. I like it)."

Shalin Bhanot continued, "But mera naam leke kisi ek ladki ka character assassination karna, muje acha nahi lagta hai. Please don't do that. Ek ladki ki izzat ka sawal hai, it is about some girl's dignity and respect. (But I don't like associating my name with a girl and doing her character assassination. Please don't do that. It's about a girl's respect and dignity)."

Watch Shalin Bhanot's video here-

The Bigg Boss 16 fame ended the video by saying, "We should just keep that respect for a lady. So stop all this, please. Thank you so much." In the caption of this post, Shalin Bhanot wrote, "A girl’s character assassination is not okay! Let’s stop this."

For the uninformed, the rumors began when Eisha Singh and Shalin Bhanot's videos went viral a few months ago. In this clip, Shalin had purchased a new car, and Eisha was performing a pooja of the car along with Shalin's family. This video instantly caught everyone's eye. The rumors soared after Salman Khan teased Eisha on the Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

In Bigg Boss 18, Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra's relationship has grabbed eyeballs. While both have feelings for each other, they haven't officially declared being in a relationship.

