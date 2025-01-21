Bigg Boss 18: Arfeen Khan calls out makers after Karan Veer Mehra wins Salman Khan's show; 'He pinned down...'

Bigg Boss 18 grand finale ended on a high note with Karan Veer Mehra declared as the winner. The actor took home the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. His victory has left the netizens divided, with the paid media controversy gaining more and more spotlight. And now Arfeen Khan, who was one of Karan's co-contenders in the show, has expressed disappointment about Mehra claiming the trophy.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Arfeen Khan shared a note reacting to Karan Veer Mehra’s victory. A mind coach by profession, Arfeen wrote, “He pinned down my wife, salman confirmed, he made a mockery of Vivian’s child, a fine example for the world of a winner.”

Take a look at his tweet here:

Further, he mentioned that Rajat Dalal should have lifted the trophy. Arfeen also highlighted Avinash Mishra’s stint in the Salman Khan-hosted show, asserting his contribution to be more than that of the 46-year-old. Calling Mehra a ‘so called winner,’ Arfeen remarked that Vivian Dsena was also deserving as he turned out to be honorable.

“Rajat Dalal should have won , if not him Avinash did more than the so called winner from the beginning. Vivian was honourable. What a world we live in,” shared Arfeen Khan.

Talking about the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale, the event turned out to be a grand celebration. The six finalists and host Salman Khan had candid interaction. Aamir Khan also made his BB debut and recreated iconic scenes from Andaz Apna Apna with Salman Khan.

Eisha Singh became the first finalist to get evicted and couldn't make it to the top 5. Chum Darang and Avinash Mishra were eliminated at the fifth and fourth spots, respectively. Rajat Dalal’s eviction as the second runner-up came as a shock for the audience. Lastly, Vivian Dsena and Karan Veer Mehra were announced as the top 2. After much suspense, the latter emerged as the Bigg Boss 18 winner.

