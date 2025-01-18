Bigg Boss 18: Avinash Mishra being labeled as ‘womanizer’, Shilpa Shirodkar nominating Karan Veer Mehra, and other top controversial moments

As Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, nears its grand finale, fans are reflecting on the season's most unforgettable moments. Known for its drama, emotions, and controversies, this season has been no exception. From heated arguments to questionable actions, the housemates ensured the audience had plenty to talk about.

Here’s a look at some of the most controversial moments that stirred the Bigg Boss house this season.

Avinash Mishra’s fight with Digvijay Rathee

One of the most explosive moments unfolded during the intense Time God task. Avinash Mishra and Digvijay Rathee got into a heated argument that turned ugly. The altercation escalated to the point where Digvijay fell and suffered a minor injury. Despite the clash, the task continued into the second day, with housemates using aggressive tactics to win.

Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra’s bathroom moments

The growing closeness between Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra sparked plenty of buzz. They openly admitted their fondness for each other, with Chum even switching beds to share one with Karan.

However, eyebrows were raised when the duo was repeatedly seen entering the bathroom together. The controversy gained traction when Chum faced questions about this during the recent media interaction.

Kashish Kapoor calling Avinash Mishra a ‘womanizer’

Another moment that made headlines was Kashish Kapoor labeling Avinash Mishra a ‘womanizer’ after being nominated for eviction. The accusation infuriated fans, especially after weekend clips revealed Kashish herself flirting with Avinash. The incident left the audience divided, with many questioning Kashish’s motives.

Advertisement

However, the two contestants later got along well. When Chaahat Pandey’s mother entered the house, she supported the Splitsvilla fame, stating she used the right word to describe Avinash.

Alice Kaushik and Avinash Mishra sharing a blanket

Alice Kaushik, who was once considered a strong contender, also found herself in the middle of a controversy. A viral clip showed her sharing a blanket and resting on Avinash Mishra’s shoulder. The incident became the talk of the season and fueled debates among fans.

After coming out of the house, Alice said that she was having an anxiety attack and Avinash was supporting her.

Shilpa Shirodkar nominated Karan Veer Mehra

A shocking moment came when Shilpa Shirodkar nominated her close friend Karan Veer Mehra during a task. The decision caused a stir, with Shilpa expressing regret afterward. The move drew criticism from housemates and guests, including Hina Khan, who questioned her loyalty and intentions.

Advertisement

As the finale approaches, these moments remind viewers of the drama and unpredictability that make Bigg Boss a fan favorite. With the journey coming to an end, fans eagerly await to see who will claim the coveted trophy. The Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale is scheduled for January 19, Saturday at 9 PM on JioCinema and Colors TV.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 Winner POLL: Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra and Rajat Dalal; Which contestant among top 6 should win show? VOTE