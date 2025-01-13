Bigg Boss 18: BB 9 fame Kishwer Merchant calls Avinash Mishra ‘arrogant’; writes ‘Coz he’s being backed by…’

Bigg Boss 18 viewers have begun the countdown to the Grand Finale. With only a few days to go, it's time to see which contestants make it to the top five. Even in the last few days, the contestants have kept the viewers entertained with their banter. Meanwhile, Kishwer Merchant took to X (formerly called Twitter) to call out Avinash Misha for his recent conversation with Chum Darang.

In a tweet earlier, Kishwer Merchant said that Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh are aware that Bigg Boss is on their side, which is why they get away with rude behavior with everyone. Now, in her latest tweet, Kishwer called Avinash' arrogant.'

The Bigg Boss 9 fame wrote, "Avinash wants chum to say sorry to Vivian and the whole of India.. how about you saying sorry to Vivian first for being insecure and nominating him ! Itna arrogant Banda only Coz he's being backed by the entire team of bigboss.. !"

Read Kishwer Merchant's tweet here:

To provide context, in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar, Chum Darang was called out by host Salman Khan for her actions during the Ticket To Finale task. Following this, Avinash told Chum that she should apologize to Vivian.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, contestant Chaahat Pandey was evicted a week before the Grand Finale. Before her, Shrutika Arjun took her exit in a mid-week eviction. The Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale is reportedly scheduled for January 19. Currently, the contestants inside the house include Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, and Eisha Singh.

In tonight's (January 13) episode, the media will enter the house to question the contestants on their strategy. The promos have revealed that Eisha Singh and Avinash will be questioned about their contributions to the show.

