Bigg Boss 18: BB OTT 3’s Vishal Pandey says he sees either of THESE two contestants lifting trophy
As the countdown to Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale has begun, viewers, including fans and friends of the contestants, are rooting for their favorite contestant to lift the trophy. Amid the excitement, Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Vishal Pandey recently interacted with the paps and shared the name of the contestant he is supporting.
Vishal Pandey asks the paps when is the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 18. Then he replies, “Mein chahta hu Rajat ya Vivian jeetein. Aur agar wo dono nahi jeetein, toh phir Karan Veer jeetein. Because aab mujhhe nahii laag rahe hain ye teen ke alava koi aur jeetega. Baaki sab toh achhe hain hi, Chum achhi hain, Chaahat achhi hain, Avinash bhi achha khela.”
(I want Rajat or Vivian to win. And if neither of them wins, then Karan Veer should win. Because now I don't feel like anyone else apart from these three will win. Everyone else is good, too—Chum is good, Chaahat is good, and Avinash has also played well.
Check out Vishal Pandey’s interaction video here:
For the unversed, the current contestants in the Bigg Boss 18 house include Chaahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal, Shrutika Arjun, Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh. Arjun, Dalal, and Pandey are the nominated contestants for this week.
On the other hand, talking about Vishal Pandey’s stint, he was close to winners Sana Makbul and Luvkesh Kataria inside the house. His stint is incomplete without mentioning his fight with Armaan Malik. The latter slapped him over his comment on his second wife, Kritika Malik, who was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT 3.
The five finalists for the show were Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, Naezy, and Kritika Malik. Makbul won the trophy, and Naezy was the runner-up.
