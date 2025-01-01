Bigg Boss 18, Dec 31 Written Update: Bharti Singh teases Abhishek Kumar & Samarth Jurel by mentioning Isha Malviya; latter says 'Humare bich ek shaks nikal gaya aur...'

Bigg Boss 18 Written Update December 31: In tonight's New Year special of the show, Laughter Chefs contestants Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar graced the episode to promote the show. Along with them, Laughter Chefs host Bharti Singh also added her charm to tonight's episode. During this, Bharti even teased Abhishek and Samarth by indirectly mentioning Isha Malviya's name on the show.

As soon as Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel entered the Bigg Boss 18 house, they met all the contestants. Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 fame Abhishek and Karan Veer Mehra shared a tight hug. Karan Veer teased Abhishek and Samarth by calling them the channel's 'nepo' kids. Bharti Singh then quickly asked Samarth and Abhishek, "Tell me, who is Isha here?"

Abhishek Kumar then quipped that there are many other topics to talk about. Bharti reminded Abhishek that there is Eisha Singh in Bigg Boss 18. Eisha asked Abhishek, "Have you forgotten me?" Abhishek replied, "How can I forget you?"

Karan Kundrra grabbed the chance to tease Samarth Jurel and asked him, "Tu kya bolke aaya hai? (What did you tell them before coming?)." For those who haven't watched the previous season, contestant Isha Malviya was shell-shocked when Samarth Jurel entered as a wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 17.

Samarth and Isha were in a relationship back then. Isha had accused Samarth of lying about their relationship status. However, she later confessed that they were dating.

Abhishek and Samarth were enemies in Bigg Boss 17 as the former was in love with Isha, and Samarth was dating her. They had several arguments and were at loggerheads.

Coming back to Bigg Boss 18, after Karan teased Samarth, Abhishek Kumar declared that he and Samarth are close friends now. He stated, "Humare bich ek shaks nikal gaya aur ab hum bohot close ho chuke hai (One person who was between us has gone, and now we have gotten close). We are very close people now." Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar will be seen as partners in Laughter Chefs.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 18, the contestants who are nominated this week are Kashish Kapoor, Shrutika Arjun, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, and Chaahat Pandey.

