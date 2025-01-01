Bigg Boss 18, December 31 Written Update: Why did Munawar Faruqui ask Avinash Mishra to mimic Shalin Bhanot? Find out

Bigg Boss 18 Written Update December 31: The New Year special episode featured several celebrity guests, including - Kangana Ranaut, Bharti Singh, Karan Kundrra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Samarth Jurel. Bharti, Samarth, and Abhishek arrived to promote their upcoming show, Laughter Chefs. At the same time, Munawar's stand-up gig made jaws drop as he pulled the legs of several contestants, including Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh.

Munawar Faruqui presented a small gig for all the Bigg Boss contestants and teased them for their controversies, relationships, and their stints in the show. From Rajat Dalal to Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena, Munawar spared no one. The stand-up comedian then teased Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh for their bond.

Munawar Faruqui then asked Avinash Mishra and Eisha whether they are a couple, and both remained silent. He then says that he thinks they are a couple, as Eisha confines in Avinash. Munawar asked Eisha why she did not accept Avinash as her boyfriend.

Munawar tells Avinash, "Tu ek baar Shalin (Shalin Bhanot) ki mimicry karke dikha (You mimic Shalin and show)." He hinted that Eisha would be impressed if Avinash acted like Shalin Bhanot. This statement drops jaws, and people are in splits. Eisha mentioned that she expected Munawar to comment on Shalin.

Further, the Bigg Boss 17 winner advises Avinash, "It's not difficult. It's very easy as you just have to shout Chicken, chicken."

In the same episode, Bharti Singh and Karan Kundrra gave Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra a task to express what they don't like about Chum Darang and Eisha Singh. Karan Veer just mentioned that Chum speaks less, and he is often lost in her silence.

On the other hand, Avinash complained about Eisha continuously mentioning that Eisha asks him to select her outfit and jewelry, but wears only what she wants. Avinash complained that Eisha does the opposite of what he says, and he often agrees with her choices to only keep her happy.

The contestants are surprised to hear this revelation. Meanwhile, Bharti and Karan hilariously console Avinash as he keeps complaining. In response to this, Eisha tells Avinash to mind his own business if he has so many problems. However, Avinash mentions that he will eventually come back to her.

Apart from this, several other tasks were given to the contestants in tonight's episode. Towards the end of the episode, everyone celebrated New Year.

