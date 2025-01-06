Bigg Boss 18: Did Chaahat Pandey introduce her Gujarati boyfriend to mom? Here's how actress' mother reacted; REPORT

Chaahat Pandey has been in the headlines for quite some time due to her personal life. Her mother claimed that the actress never had and will never have a boyfriend. However, during the Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan teased Chaahat by talking to her in Gujarati, hinting that she is allegedly dating a Gujarati boy. He also presented a photograph wherein the actress was seen posing with an anniversary cake that suggested a five-year relationship.

Now, as per the recent reports, the Nath actress introduced her boyfriend to her mother, but she disapproved of the relationship and was against it. Sources from India Forums indicate that Chaahat Pandey has been in a steady relationship, but her mother remains unhappy with the situation, primarily due to the fact that her boyfriend comes from a different caste.

The source told India Forums, "Chaahat also hosted a party before entering Bigg Boss and introduced the boy to her mother, however, her mother has refused to accept her relationship as she wants the actress to get married in the same caste and the boy is a Gujarati." The report further claimed that Chaahat Pandey would often receive gifts on the sets that were allegedly sent by her boyfriend, but she would refer to them as fan gifts.

For the uninitiated, the entire controversy stemmed after Chaahat's mother entered the Bigg Boss 18 house. She confronted Avinash Mishra with fierce intent, expressing her outrage over the derogatory comments he had made about her daughter. Pandey's mom even called him a 'womanizer' and added that her daughter would never want a man like him in her life.

Advertisement

However, Mishra hinted at a different narrative. He consistently told the other housemates that the actress does have a boyfriend, which was a well-known fact among the cast and crew on the sets.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 PROMO: After her personal life was exposed, did Chaahat Pandey confirm alleged relationship with Gujarati boyfriend?