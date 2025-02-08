Bigg Boss 18: Did Sara Khan, Edin Rose, and Eisha Singh unfollow Rajat Dalal on social media?
Bigg Boss 18 contestants Sara Khan, Edin Rose, Eisha Singh, and Kashish Kapoor have unfollowed Rajat Dalal on Instagram.
Bigg Boss 18 fame Rajat Dalal has been grabbing the spotlight in recent weeks due to his mean comments about his co-contestants. Adding to the ongoing drama, it has come to our attention that some contestants who were once close to the fitness social media influencer have now unfollowed him on Instagram.
Sara Arfeen Khan, who shared a close bond with Rajat Dalal throughout their Bigg Boss 18 journey and even supported him after the show, has now unfollowed him on social media. During her time in the house, Dalal saved her from elimination on multiple occasions and always took her side. When she was eliminated, Rajat became emotional for the first time.
Surprisingly, Sara’s husband, Arfeen Khan, still follows Rajat Dalal on Instagram. Other contestants who have also unfollowed Rajat include Eisha Singh, Kashish Kapoor, and Edin Rose. Except for Eisha, the others, along with Yamini Malhotra, spent a lot of time with Rajat inside the house. At one point, Sara even joked that they were “RD’s angels.”
Although Eisha Singh didn’t spend much time with Rajat, they considered each other siblings. In fact, Eisha’s mother and brother had once thanked Rajat for taking care of her inside the house. However, in a recent episode of Elvish Yadav’s podcast, Rajat made mean-spirited remarks about the actress.
During the podcast, upon seeing Eisha Singh’s picture, Dalal commented, “Bhai, log aise ladkiyon se shaadi isliye karte hain taaki maid ki zaroorat na pade. Bartan badhiya maaj degi na.” (Translation: "Bro, people marry such girls so they don’t need to hire a maid. She’ll wash dishes well.")
In the same conversation, he made unfiltered comments about Shilpa Shirodkar, calling her a “neecha aadmi” (lowly person), labeled Avinash Mishra as “tharki” (pervert), and also made remarks about Digvijay Rathee, Chaahat Pandey, Eisha Singh, and Vivian Dsena.
However, the teaser of the podcast sparked massive backlash, as Rajat’s comments didn’t sit well with netizens. Due to the controversy, the remarks about Eisha Singh have been removed from the full-length podcast uploaded by Elvish Yadav.
Elvish Yadav REACTS to social media outrage over his ‘racist’ comments on Bigg Boss 18 fame Chum Darang