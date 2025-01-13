Bigg Boss 18 evicted contestant Sara Arfeen Khan on Salman Khan schooling Karan Veer Mehra for his aggression toward her, ‘...tumhari mother sister kaha thi?’

Sara Arfeen Khan, the evicted Bigg Boss 18 contestant was at loggerheads with Karan Veer Mehra before leaving the show. There was a physical altercation between them that left Sara furious. Now, in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar, the host Salman Khan addressed this. Let’s take a look at how Sara reacted to this.

Sara Arfeen Khan was spotted in the city today when she interacted with the paps. She expressed her happiness that the host Salman Khan finally addressed Karan Veer Mehra’s aggressiveness with her. She said, "Shukar hain wo huwa, kyunki wo address nahi kiya gaya tha jab mein andar thi. Aur kya hota hain, us insaan ko lagta hain ki meine sahi kiya ye sab. Luckily, dobara ye repeat huya jab Chum aur Vivian ke beech mein wo task huya."

(Thankfully, that happened, because it wasn’t addressed when I was inside. And what happens is, that person thinks I did the right thing with all this. Luckily, it was repeated when that task happened between Chum and Vivian.)

She continued saying, "Taab sabko mother sister yaad aayi. Shilpa bol rahi hain ‘If she was your daughter, tum ayese khelte?’ Karan Veer asking ‘If she was your daughter, ayese khelte?’ (That’s when everyone remembered their mothers and sisters. Shilpa was saying, “If she was your daughter, would you play like this?” Karan Veer was asking, “If she was your daughter, would you play like this?)"

Check out Sara Khan’s interaction with the paps below:

"Jab mujhe push kiya, giraya, pin down kiya, taab tuumhari mother sister kaha thi? Taab aapko yaad nahi aayi? Toh conveniently log change hote hain. There was no need for such aggression. Mera task meiin toh unse lena dena nahi tha jo wo ekdam se aake he got aggressive (When I was pushed, thrown down, pinned down, where were your mothers and sisters then? Didn’t you remember them at that time? So conveniently, people change. There was no need for such aggression. I had nothing to do with him in that task, yet suddenly he got aggressive), added the actress.

In a tweet, the evicted Bigg Boss 18 contestant also wrote, “Finally been proven that #KaranveerMehra was extremely aggressive.. he pushed & pinned me down. This wasn’t the first time, he’s been physically aggressive multiple times during tasks. Disappointing to see him continue lying & manipulating his responses in front of #SalmanKhan.”

