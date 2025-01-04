Bigg Boss 18 Eviction POLL Result: Audience wants this contestant to be out of Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss Season 18 is in its final month and will announce its winner in just 20 days. Currently, there are 10 contestants locked inside the Bigg Boss house. However, one of these top 10 contestants will be evicted this week. Pinkvilla conducted a poll to gather the audience's opinions on their least favorite contestants from the nominated individuals.

The Bigg Boss 18 contestants who are nominated to get evicted are - Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Kashish Kapoor, Avinash Mishra, Shrutika Arjun, Chaahat Pandey and Rajat Dalal. Our poll results are out and it reflects the audience's votes for the contestant they believe should be eliminated from Salman Khan's show.

According to the poll results, Kashish Kapoor is the contestant who should be evicted from Bigg Boss 18 this week. Yes, Kashish has received the maximum votes compared to the other six contestants. While Kashish got 35% votes, Eisha Singh is voted as the second contestant who should be evicted from Bigg Boss 18. Eisha received 31% of the votes.

As per our voters, Vivian Dsena is the third contestant, with 12% votes, who should be the third one to get evicted from Bigg Boss 18.

Take a look at Pinkvilla's Bigg Boss 18 Eviction POLL Result here-

The competition intensifies day by day as all the top contestants who are currently living inside the Bigg Boss 18 house are in the race to lift the trophy of the season. In tonight's weekend ka vaar or in tomorrow's episode of the show, one contestant from the nominated ones will bid adieu to Salman Khan's show.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss Season 18, the contestants' family members entered the house and met the participants after almost three months. During this segment, several contestants' parents bashed a few inmates for their misbehavior and misconduct. Bigg Boss 18 premiered on October 6, 2024, and the finale episode is expected to air by the end of this month.

