Bigg Boss 18 Eviction Poll Result: Among Chaahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal, and Shrutika Arjun, audience wants THIS contestant eliminated

Bigg Boss 18 currently has nine contestants inside the house who are eyeing the trophy. But in a surprising mid-week eviction, one of the nominated contestants will be out of the race. Pinkvilla conducted a poll this week asking netizens to vote for the contestant who they think should be out of the house. Let’s take a look at the results.

The Bigg Boss 18 contestants who are nominated to get evicted are Shrutika Arjun, Chaahat Pandey, and Rajat Dalal. Our poll results are out and it reflects the audience's votes for the contestant they believe should be eliminated from Salman Khan's show.

According to the readers’ vote, Shrutika Arjun should be out of the house. She got the maximum votes compared to the other two contestants. While Shrutika got 48%, Chaahat Pandey is in the second position with 36% of the votes, and Rajat Dalal got 18% of the votes.

Check out the poll results below:

Talking about the nomination process of the week, the nomination task was based on time calculation. Bigg Boss instructed the contestants that the task would be played in groups, forming three teams. The first group consisted of Avinash, Eisha, and Vivian; the second group included Rajat, Shrutika, and Chaahat; and the third comprised Shilpa, Chum, and Karan Veer.

It was instructed that one group would sit inside the prop and calculate 13 minutes and would step out only if they thought that 13 minutes were over. There were three seats and only the person who was sitting in the front seat was allowed to calculate the time. As one group was sitting in the prop, the other contestants were allowed to distract the person sitting in the front seat. Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, and Vivian Dsena were the first group to do the task.

The second group was Rajat Dalal, Shrutika Arjun, and Chaahat Pandey. However, during the task, Rajat continuously calculated the time even when he was sitting in the back seat. By doing this, he violated a major rule of the nomination task. Due to this, the trio was directly nominated by Bigg Boss.

Karan Veer, Shilpa, and Chum were asked not to perform the task as Bigg Boss announced Rajat, Shrutika, and Chaahat's nominations.

