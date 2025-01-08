Bigg Boss 18 Eviction POLL: Shrutika Arjun, Rajat Dalal or Chaahat Pandey; who do you think will leave the house next? VOTE

Bigg Boss Season 18 is just a few days away from its grand finale episode. Pinkvilla has launched an interesting poll for its readers to vote and share their opinions on the upcoming eviction in Bigg Boss 18. Currently, there are nine contestants in the Bigg Boss house: Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chaahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal, and Shrutika Arjun.

On January 8, 2025, the weekly nomination for Bigg Boss 18 was conducted. The nomination task was based on time calculation. Bigg Boss instructed the contestants that the task would be played in groups, forming three teams. The first group consisted of Avinash, Eisha, and Vivian; the second group included Rajat, Shrutika, and Chaahat; and the third comprised Shilpa, Chum, and Karan Veer.

It was instructed that one group would sit inside the prop and calculate 13 minutes and would step out only if they thought that 13 minutes were over. There were three seats and only the person who was sitting in the front seat was allowed to calculate the time. As one group was sitting in the prop, the other contestants were allowed to distract the person sitting in the front seat. Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh and Vivian Dsena were the first group to do the task.

The second group was Rajat Dalal, Shrutika Arjun and Chaahat Pandey. However, during the task, Rajat continuously calculated the time even when he was sitting in the back seat. By doing this, he violated a major rule of the nomination task. Due to this, the trio was directly nominated by Bigg Boss. Karan Veer, Shilpa and Chum were asked not to perform the task as Bigg Boss announced Rajat, Shrutika and Chaahat's nomination.

Advertisement

As the show approaches its finale, the competition becomes increasingly intense. In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, one contestant from the nominated group will say goodbye to Salman Khan's hosted show. Vote now for the contestant who you think will be out of Bigg Boss 18 house.

Vote now:

Who will get evicted this week? Vote now! Shrutika Arjun Rajat Dalal Chaahat Pandey

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 Finale: When and where to watch Salman Khan-hosted show? Winner cash prize, and more details