Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Chaahat Pandey's mother accuses Eisha Singh of creating 'fake' love angle; questions her character

Bigg Boss 18 family week saw the emotional breakdown of the contestants as they reunited with their family members after more than two months. Chaahat Pandey's mother entered the house to meet her daughter and confronted Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, and Rajat Dalal for their misconduct with her daughter.

Before stepping inside the show, Chaahat Pandey's mother exclusively spoke to Pinkvilla and expressed her frustration about contestants like Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, and Avinash Mishra. We asked her who doesn't deserve to be in the Bigg Boss 18 house and the actress' mother said, "Eisha Singh."

Explaining why Eisha Singh doesn't deserve to stay in the Bigg Boss 18 house, Chaahat's mom stated, "Bigg Boss mai aksar kaha jaata hai ki love angle banaoge toh lamba chaloge toh love angle unhone banaya hai voh bhi unka fake lag rha hai. Jab 200 camera ke bich mai ek ladki ka character aisa bahar nikal ke aa rha hai national television pe toh ye without camera kaisi hogi."

(In Bigg Boss, it is often said that if a love angle is made, then you go ahead in the game. So Eisha has made a fake love angle. There are almost 200 cameras and if a girl has a character like this on national television, then how will she be without a camera?)

When asked whether Chaahat Pandey and Avinash Mishra can be friends in the future, the former's mother said, "No, I don't think they can be friends in the future. I just want to say that Chaahat will never work with Avinash in her life."

Further, she said, "Even if there is a scene where Avinash is supposed to walk beside Chaahat, then she would not do that scene. Also, even if the company is giving her Rs 5 crore for one second, she will not work with Avinash. My daughter listens to me; she will accept my decision."

In the initial episodes of Bigg Boss 18, Alice Kaushik, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, and Avinash Mishra questioned Chaahat's hygiene and accused her of being unhygienic. Commenting on this, her mother said, "Yes, this happened. The hygiene was discussed too much but when Alice was evicted, this topic ended. I think Alice was doing it. Alice and Avinash used to do this."

She continued, "Ever since Alice got evicted, this topic wasn't discussed and when Avinash gets evicted, this topic will shut forever."

Sharing her thoughts on Rajat Dalal and Chaahat's viral reel, the latter's mother said, "Those reels were okay. When Rajat, who has a 'Dabang (strong)' image and Dabang body language, consoles a girl who is crying, his soft nature is seen, which is good for Rajat. Because if he consoles Chaahat, then his soft side and feelings will be seen by the audience."

Chaahat's mother also expressed her thoughts on her daughter's game and said, "She is playing really well, and the audience loves her and showers love on her. But if Chaahat plays more well, it will be better for her."

At present, the nominated contestants of this week are Kashish Kapoor, Shrutika Arjun, Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, and Chaahat Pandey.

