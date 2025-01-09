Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Chaahat Pandey's rumored boyfriend Manas Shah reveals TRUTH about their viral PIC and dance video

Bigg Boss 18’s recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode grabbed the attention of the audience as Chaahat Pandey's dating life was discussed. It was said that Chahat has been in a relationship with ex-co-star Manas Shah. Rubbishing all the rumors that are making headlines currently, Manas revealed that though the two share a good bond, they are only friends and nothing more than that. He even clarified speculations going on about their viral photo and dance video.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Manas Shah revealed how he and Chaahat Pandey formed a close bond. He said, “I don’t care much about social media as I hardly spend time on it. However, during Hamari Bahu Silk, I got to know Chahat better. She was new to Mumbai, having been here for just 2-3 years, and she often shared her journey with her co-actors- how her dad had passed away, how her mom raised three kids, and the struggles they faced growing up."

Speaking about Chaahat, Manas Shah shared, "Her only dream back then was to take her mom on a flight and bring her all the happiness she deserved. During the show, she saw her hoardings for the first time, called her friends excitedly, and even visited multiple locations to see them. That’s the kind of pure soul she is."

Further, the actor explained how haters and trolls don't affect him as they speak without evidence or proof. Manas spoke about their viral dance video that has been circulating online. He revealed, "Currently, my name is being dragged into baseless controversies involving her. A dance video of us is being circulated, but it’s already on my Instagram page."

Apart from this, a picture where Chaahat was posing along with Manas has gone crazy viral on social media. Revealing the truth about the same, Manas said, "There’s also a cropped photo being shared, but the original pic includes four people—Shaurya (from Hamari Bahu Silk), Riva (another co-actor), Chaahat, and me. I have the full photo as proof and can share it with the media. In the video too, Shaurya was present but edited out to mislead people. This false narrative has been spread by haters and trolls."

He also confessed that since the show ended, Chaahat he has hardly met. “I don’t attend parties, and I don’t drink, smoke, or socialize much. I sleep early and wake up early. Chahat had invited me to her birthday, as she does with everyone, but I couldn’t attend due to unavoidable circumstances."

Seeing the current situation, when asked if he will ever do Bigg Boss, he said, "I would love to participate. No matter how good an actor you are, the show eventually reveals your real personality - acting doesn’t work for long there."

Remembering Siddharth Shukla's season of Bigg Boss, Manas shared, "He was fantastic and displayed a true personality. Reality shows should have a mix of entertainment, emotions, and challenges, just like acting involves the Nav Rasas. Bigg Boss tests your patience and mental strength, making it a lifetime experience."

At present, Chaahat Pandey is nominated to get evicted from Bigg Boss 18 this week.

