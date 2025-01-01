Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Eisha Singh’s mom REACTS to actress’ equation with Avinash Mishra and Shalin Bhanot; reveals if she feels BB is biased

Following its years-long tradition, Bigg Boss 18 will host the family week. The contestants will finally have the chance to meet their family members and loved ones after being logged inside the controversial house for several weeks. During this special segment, Eisha Singh's mother, Rekha, will enter the house to meet her daughter. Well, it won't be the first time she appears on the show. Eisha's mom made a special appearance to guide the actress about her game.

Recently, Rekha sat down for an exclusive interview at Pinkvilla and revealed whom she sees in the top 3 other than Eisha. She also reacts to her bond with Avinash Mishra and Shalin Bhanot. Here are the excerpts from the interview:

1. Do you believe Avinash and Eisha are more than friends as they get all cozy inside the house?

No, I don't think so. The bond of friendship between the two is very good and very strong.

2. What equations do Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh share in real life?

Eisha's real-life equation with Shalin Bhanot is of good friendship. They just did a show together, and the thoughts of both of them match a lot. That is a very good friendship between them. The way people are asking questions to me, there's nothing like that.

3. Does Eisha's game revolve solely around Avinash Mishra, as time and again housemates have claimed so?

It's not like that. The point is that the relationships of others in the house are not strong. Eisha's relationship is strong, which is why she is seen with him. People console themselves by saying this to her.

4. Who, apart from Eisha Singh, deserves to be in the top 3?

If I keep Eisha aside, I see Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, and Karan Veer Mehra.

5. Do you feel Bigg Boss is biased towards any contestant and favors him/her?

From time to time, it seems that Bigg Boss is a little biased toward the one and sometimes against the other. Things eventually come to an end. Sometimes, I feel that certain aspects were for Karan Veer Mehra, and sometimes, I feel that they favored Chum Darang. This means that the way things are shown to us, we change our perceptions that way.

