Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: ‘He is a disgusting man who has questionable morals’, Which contestant is Kashish Kapoor talking about?

Kashish Kapoor, who entered as a wildcard contestant got eliminated from Bigg Boss 18 in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar. The MTV Splitsvilla fame who grabbed the limelight ever since she entered the house knew she wouldn't make it to the top 5 because of 'favoritism'.

In an exclusive conversation with us, Kashish gets candid about her journey and co-contestants. Read on to know about her thoughts.

1. Besides you, who do you think deserved to be eliminated from the nominated contestants – Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Shrutika Arjun, Chaahat Pandey, Eisha Singh or Avinash Mishra?

I think the contestants who deserved to be eliminated were Vivian, Shrutika, and Eisha, for sure.

2. You told your mother you would not be in the top 5. Was there a particular situation or incident that made you realize this?

Just every single passing day in Bigg Boss. Nothing else.

3, While talking to us, Sara Khan told us that you used her as a friend and played a nasty game as you gave her the ‘get out’ tag. According to you, was your connection with her genuine?

Well, the thing is, as simple as it gets, you do crime, it’s okay and I tell people you do crime, it’s wrong. Well, don’t do the things you cannot bear the brunt of it and I gave her the ‘get out’ tag because she threw me out of the bus to prove herself to be innocent.

There are tons of clips floating online which prove that she (Sara Arfeen Khan) was the one who was guilty and I never put any words in her mouth like she claimed. And as far as usage goes, let’s be real, Weekend Ka Vaar pe Salman sir said ‘you don’t care about Kashish, you don’t care about Eisha, you conveniently use them. You only are about your footage’. So, let’e be real, warna nahi chhupati mein.

4. There was a lot of debate over your flirting with Avinash Mishra. Your mom also confronted him. After spending so many days inside the house, what do you have to say about Avinash Mishra?

Don’t care.

5. You’ve had several arguments with Karan Veer Mehra. He didn’t come to see you off when you were leaving despite Shilpa ji asking him to. He is hailed as one of the strongest contenders. What do you think about his game strategy and do you see him in top 2?

Unfortunately, yes, I see him in top 2, but he doesn’t deserve to be in top 2. I don’t think he deserves to be part of a well-civilised society, he is a rather disgusting man who has very questionable morals. And he is a derogatory person, so no, I don’t think he deserves anything good in life.

