Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Shilpa Shirodkar on Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, and Vivian Dsena’s friendship; ‘Koi bhi rishta itna...’

Just a few days before the Grand Finale, contestant Shilpa Shirodkar was evicted from the Bigg Boss 18 house. Art director Omung Kumar brought her out after she received the least number of votes. Vivian Dsena, Karanveer Mehra, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Chum Darang, and Avinash Mishra are now the finalists on the show.

After coming out of the house, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Shilpa Shirodkar spoke about her experience on the show, her bond with Karan Veer Malhotra and Vivian Dsena, and more. Excerpts from the interview are given below.

Do you think you deserved to be eliminated? If not you, which contestant do you think should have been out of the house?

I don’t think I should have been eliminated. I should have gone much ahead till the Finale. I don’t think anyone in the house deserved to be eliminated at this stage because we have all come a long way. So, it would be very unfair for anyone to be evicted.

Time and again, your bond with Karan Veer Mehra and Vivian Dsena has been questioned. Among these two, who do you think considered you a genuine friend?

I spent a lot of time with Karan, so at this stage, if you ask me if it’s Karan or Vivian, it’s Karan. But, yesterday when I was out of the house, Vivian was very very sorry for everything. My bond is very special with both of them and please don’t ask me to choose between the two.

Recently Sara Arfeen Khan called you out for not taking her side when Karan got aggressive with her which Salman Khan addressed in the last Weekend Ka Vaar. What do you have to say about this?

I really have no idea about what happened between Karan and Sara. All I saw was in the task, Karan was holding Sara and Sara was down and I did question Karan because Sara said he pinned her down. When I asked Karan if this happened, he told me no, she had tripped and had fallen. But obviously, as a friend, I will never stand up for something that is not right. It’s not that I didn’t question him after that, but we didn’t bring up this incident after that. If a friend is wrong, a friend is wrong.

Do you think Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, and Vivian Dsena’s friendship is genuine? Or are they using each other to reach the top?

I believe in one thing, for 100 days, no person can not continue acting. Koi bhi rishta itna fake nahi ho sakta, ek toh humlog 24*7 itna din ek saath hain, toh yeah, kahi na kahi toh genuine hain hi.

Despite not forming any real connections in the house and being part of several controversies, Rajat Dalal reached top 6, do you think he deserved to reach here? Any evicted contestant who was more deserving than him?

I am not sure. Rajat has his own samikaran, abhi Eisha, Avinash, Vivian hain uska joridar. Layak hain ya nahi hain, yaha tak kyase pohhonche, it’s all their game play.

Describe these contestants in one word.

Karan Veer Mehra - My super dost, Chum Darang - My most purest dost, Avinash Mishra - My not so good dost, Rajat Dalal - No dost, Vivian Dsena - My first dost.

