Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Vivian Dsena's wife Nouran Aly on actor being 'laadla,' dealing with trolls and more; 'My daughters watch what I allow...'

Bigg Boss 18 will soon have its winner. As the game slowly enters the final leg, the housemates have changed their strategies, and we have noticed significant changes in their dynamics. Like every other season, the makers are set to introduce the family week, allowing the inmates to reunite with their families and loved ones. After making a presence during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Vivian Dsena's wife, Nouran Aly, will now have the chance to meet him again.

Pinkvilla got in touch with Nouran, and she opened up about the improvement in the actor's game. She also discussed dealing with trolls as a mother. Nouran also got candid about Vivian having a soft corner for Karan Veer Mehra. Excerpts from the interview are below:

1. Vivian’s introduction as the 'laadla' of Bigg Boss has left many believing he receives undue favoritism on the show. What are your thoughts?

Other than the coffee, there is no favoritism. He does everything as everyone else.

2. How do you see Karan and Vivian's equation now? Do you still feel Vivian has a soft corner for him?

It is confusing. Vivian is some emotional guy who, if I had known him for so long, I wouldn't like to go against him fully, but I think the reaction was because he was hurt.

3. To what extent do social media trolls targeting you and your marriage with Vivian affect you? How bothersome they are for you as a mother?

It bothered me quite a bit in the beginning. However, now I can deal with it. I think they have got to understand me more now. So, I am not getting that much hate that I was getting in the beginning. I keep my daughters completely away. They watch what I allow them to watch if they miss they are missing their dad. Other than this, they are totally away from all of the hassle.

4. Did Shilpa Shirodkar play a victim card as she stopped talking to Vivian Dsena post-nominations?

Yeah, of course. She's a gamer.

