Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Was Eisha Singh insecure after Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra didn’t write her name in the Ticket to Finale task?

Eisha Singh, one of the finalists of Bigg Boss 18, has been subjected to questioning on her individuality and contributions in the latest media round. While talking to us, the actress tried to defend herself when she was questioned about being disappointed in Vivian Dsena and Avinash Mishra owing to their strategy in the Ticket To Finale task.

Eisha Singh was visibly upset when she found out Avinash Mishra and Vivian Dsena, two contestants who are closest to her, were playing for themselves. She was heard telling the two that if they had written her name too, then it would have been a tie. When we questioned her on her insecurity, Eisha said, “Mein Vivian se itni close hu ki mein Vivian ko mu pe jaake bol sakti hu ki Vivian, I want my name. Jab wo kar rahe the tab mein shayad boli bhi thi Vivian, Just write your name. Mera uske baad question tha ki Vivian agar mera naam bhi likh deta toh kya 5-5 aur 7 mein tie hoke 3 log bante- ye mera question tha.”

(I am so close to Vivian that I can say to his face, "Vivian, I want my name." When he was writing, I might have even said, "Vivian, just write your name." My question after that was whether, if Vivian had written my name, it would have resulted in a tie with 5-5 and 7, making it three people. That was my question.)

Advertisement

Talking about the statement that she was heard saying to Avinash, she said, “Aur phir mein andar jake wo baat boli. (And then I went inside and mentioned that.)”

The Bigg Boss 18 finalist further mentioned, “Agar Vivian galti se mera naam likh deta toh mujhe bura lagta. Agar mein pohonch jati finale week mein aur Vivian nahi pohonchta, toh hamesha mera dil mein hota ki wo insan mere liye khela. (If Vivian had accidentally written my name, I would have felt bad. If I had reached the finale week and Vivian hadn’t, it would always weigh on my heart that he played for me).”

She also added that she felt bad because she couldn’t play for herself and secure the ticket. “Avinash jab mere paas aaya tha, mein ye boli thi I’m feeling pathetic ki mein apne liye daur nahi payi. Maine kabhi nahi bola ki kash Vivian mere naam likh de, I never said that. I was very happy. (When Avinash came to me, I said, "I’m feeling pathetic that I couldn’t run for myself." I never said, "I wish Vivian had written my name." I never said that. I was very happy),” added Singh.

Advertisement

The Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale is scheduled for January 19, Saturday, at 9 PM on JioCinema and Colors TV.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18: Is Eisha Singh giving away her 30 percent earnings to secure place in finale? Here's TRUTH