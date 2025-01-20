Bigg Boss 18 EXCLUSIVE: Winner Karan Veer Mehra opens up on his relationship with Chum Darang, REACTS to Eisha Singh's age-shaming comments

Bigg Boss Season 18 has crowned its winner, and it's none other than Karan Veer Mehra. After lifting the trophy, Karan Veer is on cloud nine, as his journey on the show was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride. Following his much-anticipated victory, the actor spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla, sharing his joy after emerging as the winner. While talking to us, the star also discussed his connection with Chum Darang, friendship with Vivian Dsena, and more.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, we asked Karan Veer Mehra how it felt to win Bigg Boss 18 right after lifting the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. He quipped, "Now, I have got a habit of it. I'm asking Colors what is the third reality show." When asked whether he was expecting to win the show, Karan Veer said, "I was expecting this for a long time."

He added, "When Salman Khan sir was about to raise the winner's hand, I was thinking what is going on." He joked that he thought he would divide the winner's title and even admitted that his heartbeat was fast.

On being asked how it felt to be back to normal life, the actor expressed, "As of now, I'm still on set and once I step out I will come to know. I believe it will be very crazy."

When inquired about what he missed the most inside the Bigg Boss 18 house, he revealed, "Just family. Now I have finally met them and I am happy." Karan Veer Mehra even shared, "I'm waiting for the interviews to get over so that I can party with Salman sir. It's a big moment for me."

While Eisha Singh was schooled for age-shaming Karan Veer, the latter admitted that he holds no grudge against the actress. He stated, "That happened in a moment of anger. I'm sure she didn't mean it. It was just the moment that she must have said and she didn't mean it. I hold no grudge against anyone."

Karan Veer's relationship with Chum Darang in the show was immensely loved by the audience. #ChumVeer has been trending all over social media ever since the season began. We asked whether he plans to take his relationship ahead and answering the same, he said, "As Salman sir said, this choice is always in the girl's hand. We will have to ask her what she plans to do."

In Bigg Boss 18 house, Karan Veer and Vivian Dsena's friendship went through several ups and downs. On being inquired about whether they can be best friends in the real world, the winner exclaimed, "We can't be best buddies but we have been cordial and we are mature people. And there is a friendship as we have lived 100 days together. So we are friends."

Bigg Boss 18 premiered on October 6, 2024, and concluded on January 19, 2025. Karan Veer Mehra lifted the trophy whereas Vivian Dsena emerged as the first runner-up.

