Bigg Boss 18 fame Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang’s closeness in latest selfies spark buzz; netizens say ‘Baat ban gayi lagta hai’
Karan Veer Mehra recently reunited with his Bigg Boss 18 family– Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar, and Digvijay Rathee. His pictures with Darang have delighted fans.
Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra continues to grab headlines even after the show has come to an end. The actor who was close to Chum Darang inside the house earned immense support and love owing to his journey. Fans of the actor who are closely following him were treated to a sweet surprise as the actor shared a few selfies with Chum Darang.
On January 29, Karan Veer Mehra shared a series of close selfies with actress Chum Darang on X (formerly Twitter), and fans can’t stop talking about it. The pictures, taken when the duo met actress Shilpa Shirodkar and Digvijay Rathee at Shilpa’s Mumbai apartment, have sparked curiosity among netizens.
Check out Karran Veer Mehra’s post below:
In his caption, Karan wrote a sweet note, "Maine jo kuch bhi socha hua hai woh meh waqt aanay pe kar jauga. Tum mujhe zeher lagti ho aur meh kissi din tumhe pe k maar jauga." He also added hashtags like #ChumVeer, #BB18, and #BiggBoss, hinting at their bond.
The post instantly caught fans’ attention, with many speculating about their relationship. One comment that stood out read, "Congratulations Karan…Baat ban gayi lagta hai... Haseena maan gayi," suggesting that sparks might be flying between the two. Another wrote, “Chumveer ship just sailed AND HOWWWWW!”
Going by the comment section, it seems fans are now eager to know if Karan and Chum will take their relationship to the next level.
For the unversed, Karan Veer Mehra expressed his feelings for Chum Darang while they were inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. While Salman Khan said that it is up to Chum to decide what to do, the latter had mentioned going back to his former flame whom she dated for 10 years.
