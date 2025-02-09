Bigg Boss 18 fame Rajat Dalal clarifies Elvish Yadav's derogatory comment against Chum Darang; reveals WHY he said this

Elvish Yadav's name has been embroiled again in a controversy. The controversy erupted when the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner passed a comment against Chum Darang that was perceived as derogatory by many. The statement was made while Elvish was talking to Rajat Dalal on his podcast, The Little Adda Company. After Elvish's comment went viral and received immense criticism, Rajat has now issued a clarification on the ongoing controversy.

Rajat Dalal conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on his Instagram to clarify the controversy. Responding to the criticism, Rajat stated that their comments were a part of the script and even Elvish Yadav was instructed to pass these comments.

He shared, "Joh tumne chize dekhi hai roast wali, voh scripted tha, voh hum dono ko script mili thi ki yeh chize bolni hai taki hype bade, hum kuch kuch chize use karenge taki hype banayege. (Whatever roast you have seen, that was scripted. Elvish and I were given scripts and we were told to say things so that the hype increases. They were supposed to use few things to increase the hype)."

Rajat Dalal added, "Hume nahi pata tha who chize daal hi denge. Ab voh bharosa kar ke chize kari thi joh unhone toda, mai uska kuch nahi kar sakta. Elvish ne bhi koi chize apne mann se nahi boli, voh in ear aata hai voh vahi chiz bolta hai (We were not aware that they will use those things. I trusted them and said those things and they broke my trust by using those things. Elvish also didn't say those things by his own, he got instructions in his ear to say things and he said that)."

For the uninformed, in his podcast, Elvish Yadav criticised Chum Darang's name and her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directed film, Gangubai Kathiawadi. He had said, "Karan Veer ko pakka Covid tha kyuki Chum kisko pasand aati hai bhai, itna taste kiska kharab hota hai? Aur Chum ke toh naam mai hi ashleelta hai. Naam Chum aur kaam Gangubai Kathiawadi mai kiya hai (Karan Veer was diagnosed with Covid for sure because who can like Chum? Who can have this bad taste? Chum's name is vulgar. What work has she done in Gangubai Kathiawadi).

This comment went viral on social media like wildfire and everyone questioned the popular personalities, who are public figures, for using disrespectful language.

Speaking about Rajat Dalal, he was last seen in Bigg Boss Season 18 and was one of the finalists of the Salman Khan hosted show.