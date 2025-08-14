Bigg Boss 18 fame Shilpa Shirodkar's car meets with major accident in Mumbai, actress lodges an FIR

Popular actress Shilpa Shirodkar recently shared a shocking incident with her fans on social media. The actress, who has remained active in the industry after her stint in Bigg Boss 18, keeps in touch with her followers through Instagram. On August 13, Shilpa revealed that a bus ran into her car and posted a picture of the damage on her story. The car suffered significant damage, with broken glass and a damaged rear.

Shilpa Shirodkar's car meets with an accident

Shilpa Shirodkar took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share photos of a private bus, stating that it had collided with her vehicle. She wrote, "A Cityflo bus ran into my car today. And the people representing the office in Mumbai, Mr Yogesh Kadam and Mr Vilas Mankote, are telling me it's not their company’s responsibility, it’s the driver’s responsibility. How ruthless are these guys? How much can a driver be earning! (sic)."

She further stated, "Thanks to @mumbaipolice @cpmumbaipolice, they helped me file a police complaint without much problem. But the company refuses to take any responsibility for the incident. @cityflo.ind appreciate you to connect with me on this matter (sic)."

The Bigg Boss 18 fame stated, "Thankfully my staff is fine and unhurt, but anything could have happened (sic)."

It remains unclear whether the actress was in the car at the time of the accident.

About Shilpa Shirodkar

Shilpa made her acting debut in 1989 with Ramesh Sippy’s film Bhrashtachar and went on to star in movies like Aankhen, Khuda Gawah, and Gajagamini. However, she stepped away from films for a while and transitioned to television in 2013, appearing in several shows.

Shirodkar became a household name again after she participated in Salman Khan's controversial reality show Bigg Boss 18. On the show, she formed a close bond with Chum Darang, Karan Veer Mehra, and Digvijay Rathee. Her friendship with Vivian Dsena also generated buzz, but after the show, their bond did not continue, and they have not been seen together since.

In her personal life, Shilpa Shirodkar married UK-based banker Aparesh Ranjit in 2000. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Anoushka, in 2003.

