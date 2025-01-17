Bigg Boss 18: Fight with Digvijay Rathee to calling Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh’s equation fake; decoding ‘samikaran king’ Rajat Dalal’s journey

Rajat Dalal is one of the top contestants of Bigg Boss 18, who has often been criticized for his aggressive attitude. So far, the social media personality has been referred to as ‘paltu’ as his co-contenders feel that he doesn't stick to his own words and decisions. As the Bigg Boss 18 grand finale is approaching, let's take a look at his journey in the show.

Upon entering the controversial house, Rajat Dalal formed a close bond with Arfeen Khan and his wife, Sara Arfeen Khan. It was until Sara’s eviction that Dalal acted as her most supportive contestant. In the initial weeks, the fitness enthusiast got engaged in a physical fight with Avinash Mishra.

The fitness influencer’s stand and opinions have been unclear. Due to the lack of clarity, his fellow contestants have been confused, which has also made it difficult for them to gain his trust and support.

Often referred to as the ‘samikaran’ (strategy) king, Rajat Dalal has always showcased his calculative and planning skills during nominations and Time God tasks. His ever-changing dynamics with Chaahat Pandey also created headlines.

Furthermore, when Digvijay Rathee entered the house as a wild card contestant, he and Rajat bonded well. The two claimed they knew each other from the outside, but their equation changed shortly afterward. The duo often got involved in heated spats and arguments. Who appeared as a friend turned foe in no time for him. Dalal and Shilpa also didn't gel with each other.

Besides his relationship with Sara and Arfeen, Rajat gives importance to Eisha Singh, calling her his sister. However, there have been a few instances when he claimed that the actress and Avinash Mishra made a fake love angle for the camera.

