Bigg Boss 18 Finale: Akshay Kumar leaves without shooting with Salman Khan; find out what happened

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss 18 today. As soon as clips of him on the sets went viral on the internet, netizens were sure to see his and Salman Khan's reunion on the Grand Finale tonight. However, it's not happening. The Hera Pheri actor has reportedly left the show without shooting.

Akshay Kumar was supposed to promote his upcoming film Sky Force on the sets of Bigg Boss 18 with debutante Veer Pahariya. Viewers could have been treated to delightful banter between Kumar and host Salman Khan. But Hindustan Times found out from its source that Salman Khan was late, and after waiting for an hour, Akshay Kumar left as he had prior commitments.

According to the Hindustan Times' source, "Being as punctual as he is, Akshay turned up on the set for his shoot at the scheduled time, around 2:15 pm. But Salman hadn't come by then. Akshay waited for an hour for Salman to come, but he had a trial screening of Jolly LLB 3 on his schedule. Thus, after waiting for an hour, Akshay returned without even shooting for the show."

Reportedly, the makers called Akshay Kumar several times to request him to come again for the shoot, but he didn't. However, the two Bollywood actors spoke over call and Salman Khan hopes to have him on the sets some other time.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale is tonight. The six finalists are Karan Veer Mehra, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, Vivian Dsena, and Rajat Dalal. A few evicted contestants, Shilpa Shirodkar and Chaahat Pandey, among others, will perform tonight.

The tension and excitement are high among viewers as they eagerly await the announcement of the Bigg Boss 18 winner.

Stay tuned for more updates from the Bigg Bos 18 grand finale night!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Netizens think THIS contestant will win Salman Khan's show