Bigg Boss 18 Finale: When and where to watch Salman Khan-hosted show? Winner cash prize, and more details

Owing to unexpected twists, endless drama, jaw-dropping evictions, tasks, and ever-changing dynamics between the contestants, Bigg Boss 18 has managed to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Well, the Salman Khan-hosted show is nearing its end, and he has announced that the finale is scheduled to take place on January 19, 2025. Ever since he announced the grand finale date, fans have been excited and looking forward to rooting for their favorites. Here's all you need to know about the Bigg Boss 18 finale.

When and where to watch the Bigg Boss 18 finale? Believe it or not, this remains one of the most crucial queries among the ardent viewers of the show. As mentioned above and announced during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, the grand finale is scheduled for January 19, 2025. Like most of the seasons, it will be happening on Sunday.

Fans of the show can catch the exciting finale live on JioCinema. To enjoy this thrilling episode in real time, viewers must have a JioCinema Premium subscription. This subscription not only grants access to the live broadcast but also enables you to support and cheer for your favorite contestant.

As far as the finalists are concerned, Bigg Boss 18 is yet to get its top 5 contestants. Talking about the current scenario, the personalities to be seen in the game are Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum Darang, Shrutika Arjun, Chaahat Pandey, Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra, and Rajat Dalal. Since the finale is two weeks away, more dramatic eliminations await the contenders.

Advertisement

Coming to prize money, as per netizens' speculations, the Bigg Boss 18 winner is likely to get a cash prize of a whopping Rs 50 lakh. Looking back at last season's winner, Munawar Faruqui lifted the Bigg Boss 17 trophy and also bagged a substantial prize of Rs 50 lakh.

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18, Jan 5 Written Update: Why did Vivian Dsena not find Kamya Panjabi's feedback justified?