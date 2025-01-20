Bigg Boss 18: Finalist Chum Darang receives warm welcome from her family after reality show's grand finale; WATCH

Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, finally concluded on January 19 after 106 days. The controversial reality show has never failed to grab the eyeballs of the audience. This season, actress Chum Darang, who was a part of hit films like Badhaai Do and Gangubai Kathiawadi, also participated in Bigg Boss Season 18 and emerged as one of the finalists. After staying inside Bigg Boss house for over three months, Chum finally reunited with her family.

Taking to her social media handle, Chum Darang offered a glimpse of how her parents and her family welcomed her home after her journey in Bigg Boss 18. On January 20, Chum uploaded a new video on her Instagram profile showing how her family surprised her.

In this clip, she can be seen cutting the cake while her parents applaud her. Sharing this video, Chum wrote, "Thank you everyone for making my journey so memorable. This is to each and every one of you. #ChumStars."

Watch Chum Darang's video here-

For the uninformed, Chum Darang was one of the six finalists of Bigg Boss 18. Before she got eliminated, Eisha Singh was evicted from the show. Chum's journey ended before entering the top 4. Her mother had entered the Bigg Boss house to accompany her out.

Speaking about her journey in Bigg Boss 18, Chum's friendships with Shrutika Arjun and Shilpa Shirodkar and her close relationship with Karan Veer Mehra won the hearts of the audience. From being an understanding friend to being one of the strongest competitors and an amazing personality, Chum never disappointed her fans and played the game with full dignity.

During her stint, her closeness with Karan Veer Mehra was loved by the viewers. #ChumVeer was all over the internet ever since the show began. Despite being called out for not being vocal about her opinions, Chum emerged as one of the finalists. Her honest, vulnerable, and natural persona was enough to impress the audience.

On the grand premiere night, she expressed her wish several times to see Karan Veer Mehra win the show, and it did happen. While Karan Veer lifted the trophy of the season, Vivian Dsena emerged as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 18.

